Second Vietnamese National Solidarity Festival in Japan set for Nov 14–15

FUKUOKA — The 2nd Great National Solidarity Festival for the overseas Vietnamese community in Fukuoka, Japan, is scheduled to take place on November 14–15.

The event was announced during a press conference on Sunday at the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka.

Under the theme "Great Solidarity – Integration – Preserving Vietnamese Culture – Looking Toward the Homeland," the festival is projected to draw 1,500 to 2,000 attendees, including members of the Vietnamese community across the Kyushu–Okinawa region, association leaders, business executives, Vietnamese–Japanese families, and Japanese and international friends.

The festival is co-organised by the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka alongside the Global Network for Vietnamese Language and Culture Teaching, the Vietnamese Association in Fukuoka, the Kyushu–Japan Association for Vietnamese Trade and Investment Promotion, and the Vietnamese Women's Association in Kyushu–Japan.

The festival will be anchored at the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Fukuoka and connected virtually with Vietnamese community hubs across seven prefectures in the Kyushu region, establishing an expansive network for interaction, exchange, and community engagement.

With an emphasis on national solidarity, cultural preservation, and international integration, the second edition in Fukuoka is envisioned as an identity-rich community platform designed to mobilise overseas Vietnamese associations, businesses, and younger generations.

According to the organisers, beyond promoting Việt Nam’s culture and people, the event seeks to foster a love for the Vietnamese language, ancestral roots, and civic responsibility – particularly among second- and third-generation Vietnamese children born and raised in Japan.

Highlighting the event’s role in community affairs and people-to-people diplomacy between Việt Nam and Japan, Consul Nguyễn Thành Trung of the Consulate General in Fukuoka said

"We expect the 2026 festival to build on the momentum of the inaugural 2025 edition. It serves not only as an occasion for our overseas compatriots to gather, strengthen solidarity, and look toward their homeland, but also as a cultural bridge showcasing Việt Nam to advance mutual understanding and bilateral friendship."

Vietnam Village in Fukuoka

A central feature of the 2026 festival will be the "Việt Nam Village in Fukuoka," conceived as a miniature cultural enclave showcasing regional heritage and the diverse traditions of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups.

Through cultural pavilions organised by prefecture, region, or theme, visitors will explore customs, traditional costumes, culinary specialties, local handicrafts, folk arts, the Vietnamese language, and stories from across the homeland.

The exhibits are designed to capture cultural traditions spanning the ancestral land of the Hùng Kings, Hà Nội, the Bắc Ninh Quan Họ folk music region, Central Việt Nam, the Central Highlands, and the Southern region – highlighting Việt Nam’s cultural diversity within a shared national identity.

The programme places particular emphasis on youth engagement and multicultural Vietnamese-Japanese families. An interactive "Việt Nam Village Passport" activity will encourage children and visitors to tour the cultural pavilions, participate in traditional games, practice Vietnamese, and collect souvenir stamps along their journey.

In addition to serving as a showcase, the village model aims to empower associations, families, and individuals to create their own cultural exhibits, transforming participants into active stewards and ambassadors of Vietnamese heritage abroad.

Through interactive programmes, bilingual presentations, and community exchanges, the festival aims to bring Vietnamese culture closer to the Japanese public while deepening integration with the host society.

Complementing the cultural exhibitions, the programme will an áo dài fashion showcase, Việt Nam–Japan cultural performances, and sporting activities, including football, tug-of-war, sack races, and relay competitions.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and Head of the Organising Committee, Nguyễn Duy Anh, said that "No single individual or organisation can deliver a festival of this scale alone. It is only when we stand together that we achieve meaningful impact."

According to Duy Anh, organising the second edition is not merely about replicating previous milestones, but about driving sustained development where national solidarity is paired with the responsibility to preserve the Vietnamese language, culture, and national identity across successive generations abroad.

He voiced hope that every association, family, enterprise, and individual will contribute through practical actions, collectively establishing a vibrant Vietnamese cultural space in the heart of Fukuoka. — VNS