Youth leaders honoured at Youth Federation’s 70th anniversary ceremony

HCM CITY — HCM City leaders pledge to continue creating the most favourable conditions for the youth to study, contribute and grow, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Cường said at the ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Youth Federation’s Traditional Day (October 15, 1956-2026).

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Youth Federation on Sunday at Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street in downtown HCM City, and featured many activities such as gift presentations, honours for outstanding young individuals and musical performances.

The deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee also noted that this ceremony was an occasion to reflect on the federation’s 70-year history, honour the dedication of past members, and reaffirm trust in the youth to build the city and nation.

On this occasion, the federation honoured 71 outstanding “youth leaders” in the 2021-2026 period who have made significant contributions to the federation’s work and youth movements by promoting positive lifestyles, a sense of responsibility, and a spirit of dedication to the community.

Meanwhile, 70 gifts, each comprising presents worth VNĐ500,000 and VNĐ1 million in cash, were presented to disadvantaged young people by the Secretariat of the federation from the Social Welfare Fund of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City.

They also launched the “HCM City High Tide Response Digital Map” project at https://bandotrieucuong.tuoitrethanhphobac.vn/.

This web platform helps HCM City’s residents by providing information on flooded spots and areas at risk of flooding, helping people proactively respond to high tides.

Following the official ceremony, the HCM City Youth Concert 2026 was held, co-organised with Unimedia Vietnam JSC and T Production Co., Ltd.

The concert featured many of Việt Nam’s popular young artists, whose performances celebrated patriotism and the aspirations of young people.

It attracted thousands of young people, bringing a lively and fun atmosphere.

Trần Bảo Hoàng Anh, a visitor to the concert, said that as a young person dedicated to the federation and the Youth Union, she felt this Traditional Day was very meaningful, and that the concert showed other young people that there are many fun activities when joining the federation.

She expressed appreciation for the spirit of everyone there, as people came from many different localties but shared the lively atmosphere atmosphere together despite a little rain.

Trần Tuấn Kiệt, a participant at the concert, said the event was organised on a large scale, bringing a youthful energy. With many singers popular among young people, he felt it was an effective and appealing way to draw the attention of young people and locals to the Youth Federation’s messages.

Nguyễn Văn Việt, a visitor from Thủ Đức Ward, said the concert stirred his patriotic spirit, and he thinks that this year’s programme left a stronger impression on, and gave more motivation to young Vietnamese people. — VNS