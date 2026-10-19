Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Sơn La hit by two earthquakes within 30 minutes

October 19, 2026 - 13:07
The northern province lies on multiple active fault zones and is forecast to be at risk of quakes stronger than magnitude 5.0.
Rocks dislodged by the earthquake crushed the kitchen of a family home. — Photo vtv.vn

SƠN LA — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the northern mountainous province of Sơn La early on Monday, with shaking reported in some areas near the epicentre, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The centre said the quake struck Tà Hộc Commune at around 7am time at a depth of about 12km. The quake was rated disaster risk level 0, the lowest category.

A smaller, magnitude 2.6 quake hit the same area about 25 minutes earlier, at 6.35am, also at a depth of about 12km and also rated level 0. The centre said it was continuing to monitor both quakes.

Sơn La lies on multiple active fault zones and is prone to frequent earthquakes. Another quake, of magnitude 4.0, struck Mường Hung Commune in the province on May 10. The area is also forecast to be at risk of quakes stronger than magnitude 5.0. — VNS

earthquake relief search and rescue

see also

More on this story

Society

Turning maritime ambition into reality

“A strong maritime nation is measured not only by the length of its coastline or the size of its maritime territory, but also by its ability to master the sea, technology and data,” said Rear Admiral Phạm Minh Tuấn, deputy commander of the Việt Nam People's Navy.
Society

Global cooperation rises for high-tech agriculture

International cooperation is opening up opportunities for Việt Nam to access advanced technologies and accelerate the modernisation of its agricultural sector, with science and technology expected to play a key role in improving productivity, product quality and the competitiveness of agricultural produce.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom