Sơn La hit by two earthquakes within 30 minutes

SƠN LA — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck the northern mountainous province of Sơn La early on Monday, with shaking reported in some areas near the epicentre, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The centre said the quake struck Tà Hộc Commune at around 7am time at a depth of about 12km. The quake was rated disaster risk level 0, the lowest category.

A smaller, magnitude 2.6 quake hit the same area about 25 minutes earlier, at 6.35am, also at a depth of about 12km and also rated level 0. The centre said it was continuing to monitor both quakes.

Sơn La lies on multiple active fault zones and is prone to frequent earthquakes. Another quake, of magnitude 4.0, struck Mường Hung Commune in the province on May 10. The area is also forecast to be at risk of quakes stronger than magnitude 5.0. — VNS