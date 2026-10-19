Việt Nam launches 2026 Month for the Poor campaign

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee recently launched the 2026 Month for the Poor campaign and honoured organisations and individuals for their contributions to social welfare during 2024–26.

Held in Hà Nội under the theme “Great National Unity – spreading compassion and solidarity”, the event was attended by Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Hồng and former Vice State President Nguyễn Thị Doan, among other officials. A total of 225 organisations and individuals were recognised for their contributions.

Addressing the event, VFF Central Committee President Bùi Thị Minh Hoài called on government agencies, businesses, philanthropists and overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the Fund for the Poor and social welfare programmes, helping disadvantaged people improve their living conditions and escape poverty sustainably.

She highlighted the strong public response to social welfare initiatives amid increasingly severe natural disasters and floods in recent years. Support from businesses, organisations, and individuals both locally and internationally has helped affected families rebuild their homes, restore their livelihoods, and get their lives back on track.

Following Typhoon Yagi in 2024, VFF organisations at all levels received more than VNĐ5.3 trillion (US$205 million) in disaster relief contributions. In 2025, they collected over VNĐ4.15 trillion from more than 1.4 million individuals and 17,000 organisations and businesses to support communities affected by natural disasters.

During the 2025 Quang Trung Campaign, armed forces personnel and local residents contributed tens of thousands of working days to repair 34,759 damaged houses and rebuild 1,597 collapsed homes in central Việt Nam, all within a little over 45 days.

The nationwide campaign to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing mobilised nearly VNĐ12.3 trillion in social funding and more than 2.7 million working days, enabling the construction or repair of over 334,000 houses in less than two years.

In 2024, the Fatherland Front organisations mobilised more than VNĐ7.3 trillion and, together with State budget resources, supported the construction or repair of over 53,600 Great Unity houses. The programmes also helped more than 1.86 million people access medical care and enabled over 313,000 students to attend school.

During the Lunar New Year holidays in 2025 and 2026, nearly 1.4 million gifts worth almost VNĐ1 trillion were delivered to disadvantaged families.

Support for people who rendered service to the nation also remained a priority. The central Gratitude Fund raised more than VNĐ470 billion, while a programme organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the VFF Central Committee on July 23 mobilised nearly VNĐ12 trillion to build homes for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, support children of fallen soldiers and conduct DNA testing to identify martyrs. Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in the country, contributed nearly VNĐ11 trillion to the programme.

The VFF leader stressed that as Việt Nam enters a new era of development, economic growth must go hand in hand with social progress and equity, particularly for poor and vulnerable groups, ensuring that no one is left behind. She urged authorities, organisations and the public to continue promoting solidarity and mobilising resources for poverty reduction and social welfare.

At the launch, 30 organisations pledged a total of VNĐ366.92 billion ($14.1 million) to help poor people overcome hardship and achieve sustainable livelihoods. — VNA/VNS