Ministry of Home Affairs gives firms three options for 2027 Lunar New Year break

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Notice No. 11483/TB-BNV setting out holiday arrangements for the 2027 Lunar New Year and National Day, offering flexible guidance for businesses and workers outside the administrative sector alongside the fixed public-sector schedule.

Under the guidance, employers whose workers fall outside state administrative agencies and public service units may choose one of three options for the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday, based on their actual operational conditions.

Option one is to take one day off at the end of the lunar Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) and four days at the start of the lunar Year of the Goat (Đinh Mùi). Option two is to take two days off at the end of the lunar Year of the Horse and three days at the start of the lunar Year of the Goat. Option three is to take three days off at the end of the lunar Year of the Horse and two days at the start of the lunar Year of the Goat.

Whichever option is chosen, the total number of days off must not fall below the minimum prescribed by the Labour Code, while also allowing workers adequate time to prepare for the Lunar New Year and remaining consistent with each enterprise's actual production and business conditions.

For the 2027 National Day holiday, employers are to grant workers two consecutive days off, including September 2, 2027, and one adjoining day – either September 1 or September 3, 2027.

To allow workers to plan their time and personal arrangements, employers must notify staff of their chosen Lunar New Year and National Day holiday arrangements at least 30 days before they take effect.

Where a regular weekly rest day coincides with a public holiday or Lunar New Year holiday, workers are entitled to take a compensatory day off on the next working day.

The ministry encourages businesses to apply the same 2027 Lunar New Year and National Day holiday arrangements as those for civil servants and public employees. Should a business choose this option, it must ensure full compliance with all legally prescribed entitlements and is encouraged to offer terms more favourable to workers.

The ministry has also called on ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises to proactively implement measures to sustain production and business activities, ensure the supply and demand of goods and services, and maintain a stable labour market before, during and after public holidays and the Lunar New Year.

The public-sector schedule is as follows:

For the 2027 Lunar New Year, civil servants and public employees will have seven consecutive days off, from Thursday February 4, 2027 (the 28th day of the 12th lunar month of the Year of the Horse) through Wednesday February 10, 2027, (the fifth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Goat), inclusive. The schedule comprises five statutory Lunar New Year holidays and two compensatory days in lieu of weekly rest days.

For the 2027 National Day, civil servants and public employees will have four consecutive days off, from Thursday September 2, 2027 through to Sunday September 5, 2027, comprising two public holiday days and two regular weekly rest days.

The Government has approved the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal for a seven-day break during the 2027 Lunar New Year, a four-day break for the 2027 National Day, and one day off for Vietnamese Culture Day in 2026. — VNS