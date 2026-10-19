42 people hospitalised over suspected gas leak in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Forty people were hospitalised after a suspected chlorine in Hà Nội on Monday, with four suffering severe respiratory burns and requiring mechanical ventilation, according to medical authorities.

The incident occurred at around 6am in Mễ Sơn Hamlet, Thượng Phúc Commune, when a chemical cylinder reportedly exploded, releasing yellow gas and a pungent odour into the surrounding area.

Victims were taken to Thường Tín General Hospital with symptoms including eye irritation, nausea and breathing difficulties. Several required supplemental oxygen, while four male patients in the most serious condition were placed on ventilators.

Two patients suffering severe respiratory failure were transferred to the Poison Control Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital in the centre of Hà Nội for intensive treatment.

One of the critically ill patients, a 50-year-old scrap dealer who had been cutting an iron cylinder at the scene, was in shock, with severe lung damage and a sharp drop in blood pressure.

Another patient, aged 37, suffered a burn to one cornea, raising concerns about potentially serious long-term damage to his eyesight.

Dr Nguyễn Trung Nguyên, director of the Poison Control Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, said the patients showed signs of toxic gas exposure causing respiratory irritation, most likely from high concentrations of chlorine.

The gas can damage mucous membranes throughout the respiratory tract, from the nose and throat to the bronchi, trachea and lungs. It can also injure the cornea, he said.

Patients require intensive treatment because their conditions may deteriorate, potentially becoming life-threatening and causing lasting respiratory complications.

Information on the cylinder at the scene indicated that it contained liquid chlorine. Those affected included people who had direct contact with the cylinder, members of neighbouring households and workers renting accommodation in the area.

Residents said they heard a loud explosion at around 6am, followed by yellow gas rising from the site and a strong, acrid smell.— VNS