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Đà Nẵng police seeks witnesses to road accident that killed one foreigner

October 20, 2026 - 16:37
An accident happening near the Võ Nguyên Giáp–Nguyễn Đức Thuận roundabout in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward killed a 23-year-old Russian national last month.
The accident happened near the Võ Nguyên Giáp–Nguyễn Đức Thuận roundabout in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward, the central city of Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of Đà Nẵng Police

ĐÀ NẴNG — Investigative police in the central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday said they were looking for witnesses to a road accident that killed a foreigner on September 24.

The police said they were investigating the accident that happened near the Võ Nguyên Giáp–Nguyễn Đức Thuận roundabout in Ngũ Hành Sơn Ward, which killed a 23-year-old Russian national identified as Nikitin Aleksel, who was the ward’s temporary resident.

Initial investigations showed that Aleksel was driving his motorbike on Võ Nguyên Giáp Street, heading towards Hội An Ward, when he crashed with another motorbike turning left onto the street from Nguyễn Đức Thuận Street, at about 6.45am on September 24.

The Russian man did not survive the crash.

The driver of the other motorbike was identified as 39-year-old Lê Thành C, also a Ngũ Hành Sơn resident. His motorbike’s licence plate was BKS 73E1-125.63.

Aleksel’s licence plate was BKS 43C1-807.91.

The police requested anyone who witnessed, had information or possessed video recordings of the accident of any type, such as dashcam footage, to provide them to the police to facilitate an objective investigation and verification process in accordance with the law.

Information should be sent to the Investigative Police Agency of Đà Nẵng City, located at No 47 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Hải Châu Ward. Witnesses can also contact investigator Nguyễn Hoàng Nam at 0766.638.638. — VNS

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