Hà Nội police arrest suspect hours after driver stabbed to death in car

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's police arrested a suspect on Tuesday evening hours after a driver was stabbed to death in his car on a street in the capital city.

Authorities have not publicly named the suspect or disclosed a motive for the attack.

The killing took place at about 5.30pm in Hà Nội’s Bồ Đề Ward. A man on a motorbike reportedly blocked the car’s path, then stabbed the driver repeatedly through the window with a knife.

The victim bled heavily and died in the driver’s seat. At the scene, the car sat at the roadside with its engine still running. Witnesses said the attacker rode away on the motorbike.

"I saw them arguing nearby earlier. Then the man on the motorbike chased after the car and blocked it," a local resident who witnessed the incident said. — VNS