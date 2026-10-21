Donated hair and blood help young patients reclaim their confidence

HÀ NỘI — At the hair-cutting waiting area of the ‘Dream Hair Station’, Nguyễn Hoàng Giang, 42, from Hà Nội, drew attention with the long hair he had grown for nearly four years.

Giang said he began growing his hair in January 2023 with the aim of donating it for cancer patients.

“Long hair can sometimes make washing it a little inconvenient, but apart from that, there are no problems,” he said with a smile.

Having donated blood several times at the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), he learned about the hair-donation initiative and decided to take part.

For him, hair may be an ordinary thing, but for children undergoing cancer treatment and losing their hair, it can be a gift that brings joy and confidence.

“I want to donate my hair to children who are undergoing treatment and have lost their hair. I hope they recover and that their hair can grow back normally,” Giang said.

Also present at the station was Nguyễn Minh Anh, a Grade 5 pupil at the Chương Dương Primary School in Hà Nội, who was brought to the event by her parents.

This was the second time she had donated her hair.

“I’m very happy because I’ve done something meaningful. I hope my hair will make other children happier,” Anh said.

Three years ago, when she was in Grade 2, Anh learned about the hair-donation programme for cancer patients and expressed a wish to donate her long, glossy black hair.

After her first donation, she continued growing her hair so that she could once again share it with children in need.

Renewed confidence

On October 18, the ‘Dream Hair Station’ and ‘Pink of Love’ events took place simultaneously at the NIHBT, spreading acts of kindness and compassion.

By afternoon, the programme had received 1,176 donations of hair. The hair cut at the event carried many different stories. Some donors had patiently grown their hair for many years, while others brought their children along to plant the first seeds of compassion.

At the event, newly made wigs were handed directly to young patients. For the children, these were not only gifts that changed their appearance, but also opportunities to feel more confident when going to school, playing, and meeting other people. Through these gifts, they could feel the affection of strangers who had never met them.

Behind the ‘Dream Hair Station’ is the story of Hoàng Thị Diệu Thuần, the programme’s founder. She received treatment at the NIHBT from 2005 and was fortunate to continue her life after a successful stem-cell transplant.

Having experienced the struggle against illness herself, she understands the difficulties patients face, including the sadness of losing their hair during treatment. Drawing on her own experience, she wanted to do something meaningful for patients who are now going through what she once experienced.

She worked with the hospital to launch a programme to collect donated hair, make wigs, and give them to patients. From the locks of hair sent in, the programme gradually became a bridge between those who wished to share and patients who needed encouragement.

To date, the ‘Dream Hair Station’ has received more than 32,000 hair donations, thanks to the support of benefactors, volunteers, and people willing to give their hair.

Giving a chance at life

Also on October 18, the voluntary blood-donation programme ‘Pink of Love’ at the NIHBT welcomed many people who came to give blood, helping to support patient treatment. The programme collected around 600 units of blood.

Bùi Ngọc Anh, 36, from Hà Nội, is among those who have been involved in blood and platelet donation for many years, having taken part a total of 74 times.

He began donating blood in 2012 and, after more than ten whole-blood donations, switched to donating platelets. Of his 74 donations, 63 were platelet donations. He was honoured as an outstanding blood donor in 2020 and 2025.

As his technical work keeps him quite busy during the week, he usually makes time at weekends to donate blood according to schedule. Not only does he continue this himself, but he has also encouraged his parents to take part.

For Ngọc Anh, while people are healthy, everyone can make a small contribution to help others. He does not place importance on being recognised; he simply hopes that what he gives can reach those who truly need it.

Thân Thị Thu Thủy, from Bắc Ninh City, has also been involved in platelet donation for many years. As an official of the Fatherland Front who previously worked with the Women’s Union, she has had the opportunity to witness many difficult circumstances in which people need the community’s support.

“Understanding how important blood is for people who need it for treatment, I think that because I am healthy, whenever I am eligible to donate platelets – about once every three weeks – I take a bus from Bắc Ninh to Hà Nội to donate. For me, distance is not the issue; as long as I am healthy enough, I will keep going,” Thủy said. — VNS