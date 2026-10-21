Indonesia probes 98 cases involving firms linked to fires, discusses assistance with Singapore

JAKARTA — Indonesia is investigating 98 cases involving corporations linked to forest and land fires – some with ties to foreign parties including those from neighbouring countries – while Jakarta is also discussing firefighting assistance from Singapore, its officials said.

National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto said on Oct 19 that investigators are gathering evidence and are expected to identify suspects soon, potentially holding company owners and shareholders accountable for the fires.

All 98 cases have reached the investigation stage, he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Prabowo Subianto.

“There is foreign involvement,” he said.

Asked whether the foreign parties included those from neighbouring countries, he said: “Yes, there are neighbouring countries.”

He did not identify the countries or companies involved, saying details would be disclosed later.

“However, because we are still in the investigation process, we are currently sorting through the cases to determine which involve foreign investment or foreign parties and which do not involve foreign parties,” he said.

Police are still gathering evidence before naming suspects, he added.

“In the near future, we will certainly name suspects, whether they are company owners or shareholders responsible for the corporations linked to the forest and land fires in Indonesia,” he said.

Separately, Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry said on Oct 19 that it had imposed administrative sanctions on 32 companies over forest fires, up from 26 previously, covering 12,926.74ha of burned land.

Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Dudung Abdurachman, who attended the Cabinet meeting, also confirmed that assistance from Singapore was being discussed through Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“There will also be assistance from Singapore, which will be discussed with the head of BNPB,” he said, without giving details.

Dudung said Indonesia had responded to an offer of assistance involving three aircraft and 52 personnel, and welcomed the help. Separately, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said earlier on Oct 19 that Malaysia had offered a Bombardier CL-415MP aircraft, three helicopters and 50 personnel, but was awaiting Indonesia’s official approval before deploying them.

Dudung also defended the government’s response to the fires, saying the authorities had mobilised 60,000 personnel and 47 aircraft.

He noted that tackling fires on peatland was particularly difficult and urged the public to be understanding.

“We have made every possible effort. We ask everyone not to be swayed by claims that make it seem as though we are doing nothing. We have done everything we possibly can, with TNI soldiers, police officers and others involved,” he said.

Prabowo has ordered a wider deployment of military, police and forestry personnel, alongside aerial firefighting operations using Hercules aircraft, Dudung said. This is in addition to the president instructing companies and security personnel to strengthen fire prevention measures, including constructing bore wells and water storage facilities in areas prone to recurring fires, he added.

Dudung said Prabowo had warned that forest fires would recur every year, although their frequency would vary, and ordered preventive measures to begin early. The measures would ensure that the authorities act before the fires break out, rather than waiting until they spread.

“Do not wait for the rain to fall. Take action immediately,” Dudung said, echoing the president’s words after the Cabinet meeting on Oct 19. — THE STRAITS TIMES