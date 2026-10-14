Nepal elected to UN Human Rights Council

KATHMANDU — Nepal has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term, securing 173 votes of the 180 votes cast in the UN General Assembly, according to Nepal’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Nepal received the highest number of votes among the countries elected in its group, the mission said in a statement welcoming the election.

Nepal expressed gratitude to UN member states “for their trust and confidence in the country’s commitment to multilateralism, human rights, international law and a rules-based international system centred on the United Nations.”

The government also congratulated Brazil, Burundi, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Moldova, Nigeria, Ukraine, Uruguay and Zambia on their election to the 47-member Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term.

Nepal said it looked forward to working with UN member states and other partners to safeguard human dignity, promote inclusion and social justice, and advance equitable development, with a commitment to leaving no one behind.

Nepal previously served two consecutive terms on the Human Rights Council, from 2018 to 2023. Its latest election gives the country another opportunity to participate in the UN’s principal intergovernmental body responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world. — THE KATHMANDU POST/ANN