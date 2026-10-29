Singapore, Indonesia committed at the highest level to resolving bilateral issues: Foreign Minister

JAKARTA — High-level communication between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has set the “political commitment on both sides to do what is necessary”, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Wednesday, as the two neighbours seek to manage energy supplies and other bilateral issues.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta after meeting Prabowo earlier in the day, Balakrishnan said his visit had involved “good conversations, honest conversations, sincere conversations” and produced constructive approaches, some of which were already being implemented.

He added that both sides now had to implement their plans and “execute that commitment”.

The meeting came as the two neighbours grappled with questions over gas supplies and plans for cross-border electricity exports, while stepping up cooperation to tackle forest and land fires in Indonesia that have sent thick haze across parts of the region and prompted calls for stronger action to prevent the problem from recurring.

The Presidential Secretariat said Prabowo remained committed to maintaining good relations and strengthening communication with neighbouring countries.

Permanent neighbours

Balakrishnan said Singapore and Indonesia, as permanent neighbours, would always be interdependent and face common challenges, including the haze and pandemics.

After arriving in Jakarta on Tuesday for a three-day visit, Balakrishnan held his first official talks with Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir, who took office on Oct 1. Both ministers reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of open dialogue and mutual respect.

“We want Indonesia to succeed, and we want this because our futures are intertwined. Singapore’s success also depends on a prosperous, stable, peaceful Indonesia,” he said during his Tuesday talks.

The two ministers also agreed on Tuesday to establish a joint task force to hold companies accountable for forest and land fires that cause transboundary haze, as well as a hotline at the ministerial and senior official levels to strengthen communication.

Balakrishnan said the haze problem had persisted in South-east Asia for almost three decades, calling it “far too long” and stressing the need to find solutions.

Looking to 2027

Singapore and Indonesia will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, when Singapore will also chair Asean.

During their Tuesday talks, Arrmanatha pledged Indonesia’s support for Singapore’s Asean chairmanship.

Both ministers also agreed to build on the outcomes of the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in July, when PM Wong and Prabowo witnessed the signing of 26 agreements spanning economic, energy, defence, digital, environmental and other areas of cooperation.

Singapore has been Indonesia’s largest source of foreign direct investment since 2014, with investments reaching US$17.4 billion (S$22.6 billion) last year.

Looking ahead to Singapore’s Asean chairmanship, Balakrishnan said the Republic would seek to deepen regional integration and strengthen partnerships to build resilience against disruptions to essential supplies.

“Given the state of the world, I think this has become even more urgent, more essential,” he said. — THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN