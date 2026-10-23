Rescue efforts intensify after China’s Xizang quake kills 16, injures at least 65

LHASA — Rescue teams are continuing search and rescue operations on Friday after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Drachen county in Nagchu city, Xizang autonomous region, killing 16 people and injuring 65 others.

As of 10 am on Friday, 11 people were seriously injured and 54 sustained minor injuries, the city’s earthquake relief headquarters said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A total of 339 households had homes collapsed or were damaged, while 20 livestock enclosures were damaged.

The earthquake struck at 10:33 pm on Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Firefighters rescued a trapped resident from a village at around 2:20 am Friday, CCTV reported.

Rescue personnel were also conducting searches and damage assessments in other affected villages.

Xizang’s fire and rescue authorities mobilized 347 rescuers and 82 vehicles, along with more than 4,200 pieces of rescue equipment.

More than 300 police officers were also dispatched to the hardest-hit areas, according to Xinhua.

Emergency supplies dispatched by authorities at national, regional, municipal, and county levels began arriving in the disaster zone by 4:30 am, including 1,000 prefabricated housing units, 3,239 tents, 2,821 folding beds, 4,280 quilts, and winter clothing.

Xizang has activated a Level III emergency response for disaster relief, while national authorities have upgraded their Level IV response to Level III and dispatched working groups to assist local rescue and relief operations.

The Nagchu meteorological observatory warned that intermittent snow showers and strong winds could affect the earthquake-hit area over the next three days, with snow accumulation and icy roads posing additional risks to rescue and transport operations. — CHINA DAILY/ANN