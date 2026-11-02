Over 400 people nabbed in Kuala Lumpur nightclub raid

PETALING JAYA — A total of 417 people were detained during a raid on an entertainment outlet suspected of operating without a valid licence in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, early Sunday.

Dang Wangi district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin said the raid was conducted by police from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters between 2.30am and 10.30am.

He said the operation was carried out following information that the premises were operating without a valid licence and were allegedly linked to drug abuse activities.

“Those detained comprised 299 men and 118 women,

“All of them were taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for documentation and urine screening tests,” he said in a statement on Sunday. — THE STAR/ANN