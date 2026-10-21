Doctors warn of serious complications from seasonal flu

HÀ NỘI — The number of seasonal flu cases is on the rise in several localities, particularly among young children, while doctors have warned that the illness can cause serious complications despite most patients recovering within about a week.

In the northern region, cases of influenza A among children have risen in recent weeks.

The National Children's Hospital has received about 70 children with influenza A each week since early October, three times the number recorded in previous weeks, Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported.

Most of the patients were under five years old, with some developing complications including pneumonia and respiratory failure.

At Hà Nội Children's Hospital, flu patients currently account for about half of pediatric inpatients in its infectious disease department.

The number of children seeking medical care for flu has increased since late August, with about 100 children visiting the hospital each day, of whom 10-20 per cent require hospitalisation.

In HCM City, disease surveillance has also recorded a rise in acute respiratory infections.

During the first week of October, the city recorded 151 flu cases, bringing the total since the beginning of the year to 397, with influenza A/H1N1 2009 accounting for the majority.

Dr Đỗ Thiện Hải, deputy director of the National Children's Hospital's Centre for Tropical Diseases, said flu is common among children and cases may increase during seasonal transitions.

Children under five are particularly susceptible, partly because they often spend time in schools and daycare centres, where viruses can spread easily, Hải said.

Flu and the common cold share some symptoms, but there are differences. Children with flu typically develop a sudden high fever lasting about three days, accompanied by respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing and a runny nose. Common colds generally cause milder symptoms and patients tend to recover more quickly, he said.

Dr Lê Văn Chương, deputy head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Thủ Đức City Hospital in HCM City, warned that seasonal flu is not simply a common cold and can cause serious complications, particularly among high-risk groups.

Older people, pregnant women, children and those with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory or kidney diseases, anemia, metabolic disorders or weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe illness, Chương said.

People with underlying respiratory or cardiovascular conditions are particularly vulnerable to adverse outcomes from flu, while those taking immunosuppressive drugs or undergoing cancer treatment may develop more severe illness and require longer treatment, Hải said.

Complications can include pneumonia and respiratory failure, while high fever may cause seizures in children. Although most patients recover within about a week, people should seek medical attention if symptoms persist or become unusual.

Patients with persistent high fever, poor response to fever-reducing medication, severe fatigue or poor appetite should be taken to a medical facility for evaluation and timely treatment, doctors advised.

No self-medication

Doctors also warned against the self-directed use of antiviral drugs and antibiotics to treat flu at home.

Antiviral drugs can shorten the duration of illness and reduce the risk of complications in some cases, particularly when treatment begins early, usually within 48 hours of symptom onset, Dr Chương said.

Such drugs should be used under medical guidance rather than purchased and taken without consultation, he said.

Antibiotics do not kill flu viruses and therefore should not routinely be used to treat influenza. Doctors may prescribe them when medically indicated, such as when a bacterial infection occurs alongside the flu.

Doctors also recommended that families take preventive measures for children and older people, with annual flu vaccination being an important way to reduce the risk of infection and severe illness. — VNS