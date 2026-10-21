Hà Nội student detained after allegedly assaulting teacher in classroom

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội on Wednesday said they have detained a 17-year-old student suspected of assaulting a teacher at a high school, leaving her bleeding and requiring emergency medical treatment.

Colonel Nguyễn Đức Long, deputy director of Hà Nội Police, said Nội Bài Commune Police had carried out the emergency detention of the student following the incident at Mạc Đĩnh Chi High School.

The suspect, identified by his initials as L.H.V., has been detained for investigation into suspected intentional infliction of injury. The case is under investigation and will be handled in accordance with the law.

The incident drew widespread public attention after a video showing the assault circulated on social media from Tuesday evening.

According to the short footage online, the female teacher was standing at the front of the classroom delivering a lesson when student V. suddenly approached her from behind and struck her on the head. The incident reportedly took place during a math class when the teacher was testing her class's prior lessons.

The force of the blow caused the teacher to clutch her head and stagger towards the teacher's desk. As the attacking student continued moving towards her, several classmates rushed in to intervene and restrain him.

The teacher was left bleeding and was subsequently taken for emergency medical treatment, but according to local media, she is recovering well and could return to work in a few days.

A representative of Mạc Đĩnh Chi High School said the school had reported the incident to relevant departments under the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training and to local authorities.

The school declined to confirm specific details while the circumstances of the incident were being verified and clarified. — VNS