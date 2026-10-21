Student in Hà Nội charged with intentionally causing injury after punching teacher in class

HÀ NỘI — Police in Hà Nội on Wednesday afternoon has charged a high school student with intentionally causing injury and ordered him detained after he punched his teacher in class and broke her nose.

Video of the attack spread on social media on Tuesday and drew widespread anger. It shows the student rushing at the teacher at the front of the classroom and punching her in the head.

The student, identified as L.H.V., attacked teacher Lê Thị Hòa at about 10am on Monday during a math lesson at Mạc Đĩnh Chi High School in Hà Nội’s Nội Bài Commune, according to the investigation.

Hòa, his homeroom teacher since his first year of high school, had made him and several classmates stand in a corner for not doing their homework.

Angered by the punishment, he approached her while her back was turned and hit her, investigators said. Classmates intervened while he seemed to be trying to further attack the teacher, and V. eventually stopped.

Hòa was immediately taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. She suffered a fractured right nasal bone, a torn septum, and a significant buildup of blood inside her nose, along with a cut about 5cm long on the outside.

A school representative said her physical and mental condition has stabilised. She is resting at home and is expected to return to school in the next few days.

After receiving the information, the Hà Nội's Department of Education and Training has met directly with the school and visited teacher Hoà to offer support and encouragement. The department asked the school to continue supporting the teacher throughout her treatment and recovery, including helping her regain her physical health and emotional well-being.

The department also instructed Mạc Đĩnh Chi High School to review and strengthen measures to ensure school safety and prevent school violence; improve psychological counselling and educate students on appropriate behaviour; and maintain regular coordination with parents to promptly identify students’ difficulties and psychological changes, address potential risks and prevent school violence.— VNS