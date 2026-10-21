Thiên Định Palace’s decoration – the artistic highlight of King Khải Định’s Tomb

Thiên Định Palace stands at the highest point of King Khải Định’s Tomb and forms its centrepiece. Built between 1920 and 1931, the tomb lies on the slopes of Châu Chữ Mountain in Thủy Xuân Ward, Huế City. Its artistic highlight is the palace’s interior, where the three central chambers are decorated with intricate relief mosaics of ceramic and coloured glass. Particularly striking is the one-tonne canopy above the king’s bronze statue, its soft, flowing curves giving it the appearance of delicate silk.