Thiên Định Palace’s decoration – the artistic highlight of King Khải Định’s Tomb

|The interior of Thiên Định Palace is a masterpiece of ceramic and coloured-glass mosaic art. VNA/VNS Photos
Thiên Định Palace stands at the highest point of King Khải Định’s Tomb and forms its centrepiece. Built between 1920 and 1931, the tomb lies on the slopes of Châu Chữ Mountain in Thủy Xuân Ward, Huế City. Its artistic highlight is the palace’s interior, where the three central chambers are decorated with intricate relief mosaics of ceramic and coloured glass. Particularly striking is the one-tonne canopy above the king’s bronze statue, its soft, flowing curves giving it the appearance of delicate silk.
|The walls and columns of Thiên Định Palace are decorated with ceramic and glass mosaics of exceptional technical and artistic quality.
|The walls and columns of Thiên Định Palace are decorated with ceramic and glass mosaics of exceptional technical and artistic quality.
|A wall of Thiên Định Palace at King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City, decorated with ceramic and glass mosaics of exceptional technical and artistic quality.
|The bronze statue of King Khải Định in Thiên Định Palace.
|The canopy above King Khải Định’s bronze statue in Thiên Định Palace features soft, graceful curves that make it look as light as silk velvet.
|Ceramic and glass mosaics of exceptional craftsmanship adorn the walls and columns of Thiên Định Palace at King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City.
|The walls and columns of Thiên Định Palace at King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City are decorated with ceramic and glass mosaics of exceptional technical and artistic quality.
|The interior of Thiên Định Palace at King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City is decorated with ceramic and glass mosaics, showcasing outstanding technique and artistry.
|The interior of Thiên Định Palace is a masterpiece of ceramic and coloured-glass mosaic art.
|Thiên Định Palace, at the highest point, is the main structure of King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City.
|Thiên Định Palace, at the highest point, is the main structure of King Khải Định’s Tomb in Huế City.