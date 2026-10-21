Top leader concludes state visit to Denmark, heads to EU and Belgium

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly on Wednesday concluded a state visit to Denmark, during which the two countries agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter in relations.

The Vietnamese high-level delegation departed Copenhagen on Wednesday noon, concluding the visit from October 19 to 21, and is heading to Brussels for official visits to the European Union and Belgium from October 21 to 24.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm met King Frederik X and Queen Mary, Danish Parliament Speaker Henrik Frandsen, held talks with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and delivered a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen.

He also met leaders of major Danish corporations, attended and addressed the Việt Nam–Denmark Business Forum, met with the Denmark–Việt Nam Friendship Association and visited the Lynetteholmen artificial peninsula project.

The visit took place as Việt Nam and Denmark marked the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1971-2026), reflecting mutual political trust and a shared determination to advance bilateral cooperation.

During talks, the two leaders highlighted the development of bilateral ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1971, the comprehensive partnership was established in 2013 and the green strategic partnership was launched in 2023.

They agreed to adopt a joint statement establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Denmark, providing a new political framework and impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective cooperation for the long-term benefit of both peoples, as well as peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in their respective regions and globally.

The two sides also agreed to build on their green strategic partnership, making energy transition, climate change response and sustainable development long-term strategic priorities.

Science and technology, innovation and digital transformation were identified as new drivers of bilateral cooperation. Both sides pledged to strengthen research, application and technology transfer in artificial intelligence, quantum technology, biotechnology, biomedicine, digital technologies and emerging industries.

They also agreed to enhance links among universities, research institutes, innovation centres and businesses in the two countries, while promoting high-quality human resource development.

Cooperation in healthcare, the circular economy, smart urban development and climate change adaptation will also be expanded, alongside cultural, educational and tourism exchanges, local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries further pledged to strengthen coordination and mutual support at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, uphold multilateralism and respect for international law, and promote substantive and effective ASEAN-EU relations.

During the visit, Tô Lâm witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries.

In a highlight of the state visit, King Frederik X presented Tô Lâm with the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honour, awarded to members of royal families and foreign heads of state.

The Danish king and Queen Mary also hosted a farewell ceremony at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday for General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and the Vietnamese delegation.

The delegation's next stop is the European Union and Belgium, where further engagement is expected to advance Việt Nam's relations with European partners. — VNS