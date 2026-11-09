Việt Nam eye better result at Asian beach football tournament

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are in the final stages of preparation for the AFC Beach Football Asian Cup 2026, where they will face strong rivals on the way to earning a better result in Thailand than last year.

There are 12 squads in this year's tournament, which will run from November 18 to 28 in Phang Nga. They are divided into three groups of four. Việt Nam are in Group B with Iran, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

In Group A, hosts Thailand will have to battle it out with three-time winners Japan, 2006 champions Bahrain, and Iraq.

Group C will see 2015 champions Oman locking horns with two-time champions the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan.

Iran will pose the toughest challenge for Việt Nam. The West Asian side are the reigning champions and hold the record for most titles, having lifted the trophy four times.

Lebanon and Afghanistan, meanwhile, are likely to be the sides Việt Nam will target in their bid to advance from the group stage.

At the 2025 edition in Thailand, Iran defeated Oman 8-1 in the final to successfully defend their title and become the most successful team in the competition’s history.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam opened with a 7-1 defeat to Oman, before earning their first-ever win in the competition by beating Bahrain 4-2 after extra time. They then lost 3-1 to Malaysia in their final group match, ending their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Under coach Mai Văn Đức, players are working on improving physique, technique and tactics in Đà Nẵng.

Đức said that this is a crucial period for the coaching staff to assess the squad, address shortcomings, and reach peak competitive form ahead of the continental tournament.

The team will train in the beach city until departing for Thailand, where the final, most suitable squad will be selected.

Veteran defender Mai Văn Mãnh also expressed hope for a stronger performance than last time.

"Participating in the championship for the second consecutive time offers my teammates and me a great opportunity to gain experience and elevate our professional standards by competing against the region’s top teams. We will deliver our best effort to fulfill our goals," Mãnh said.

Under the tournament rules, the winners and runners-up of each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The new rule is said to give teams more opportunities to reach the knockout stage. And Việt Nam's target is to make at least one of the two best third-place berths.

The event will also form part of the qualification pathway for the FIFA Beach Football World Cup 2027.

The AFC has moved the continental tournament to November 2026, a year ahead of the next World Cup, giving the participating teams more preparation time for the global competition. The three best teams will be selected to represent Asia in the World Cup. – VNS