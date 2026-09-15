Lâm Đồng targets digital economy to account for 30 per cent of GRDP by 2030

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province aims to raise the digital economy’s contribution to around 30 per cent of its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) by 2030, as part of a five-year plan to develop digital economy and society issued recently.

Under Plan No. 15358/KH-UBND, the province targets more than 60 per cent of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt digital technologies by 2030 while increasing the value of cashless payments to 30 times its GRDP.

The plan also set the goal of raising the share of university enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to 40 per cent.

These are considered important indicators to boost labour productivity and competitiveness as well as creating new sources of growth driven by science, technology and digital transformation.

To develop a digital society, the province plans to ensure all households have access to fibre-optic broadband with a minimum speed of 1 Gbps.

In addition, 5G networks at speeds of at least 100 Mb per second is planned to cover 99 per cent of the population.

All citizens aged 14 and above are expected to have identity cards and electronic identification accounts, while more than 95 per cent of people aged 15 and above are targeted to have transaction accounts at banks or authorised financial institutions.

The province aims for more than 70 per cent of people aged 18 and above to have personal digital or electronic signatures. At least 50,000 people of working age will get training of basic digital skills while more than 95 per cent of residents are expected to have electronic health records.

Under the plan, Lâm Đồng has also set specifc targets for each sector.

In agriculture, the province aims for 70 per cent of communes to have cooperatives using digital technology solutions or platforms. At least 70 per cent of high-tech agricultural products are expected to meet quality standards, carry recognised brands and have QR-code for traceability.

All of its One Commune One Product (OCOP) products will be digitalised. The province will also support at least 1,900 businesses and other entities to put more than 4,000 agricultural and OCOP products on domestic and international e-commerce platforms.

In tourism, at least 70 per cent of establishments are expected to use digital platforms for management and operation, while all community tourism sites are targeted to apply information technology and digital transformation.

Of note, tourist attractions, historical sites and scenic destinations will be digitised using 3D and VR360 technologies, alongside the development of databases and digital maps for community tourism.

To achieve the targets, the province has identified digital infrastructure, data infrastructure and shared digital platforms as priorities.

The focus would be on expanding fibre-optic networks, increasing 5G coverage and modernising connectivity between information systems.

A shared geospatial database will be completed and connected with with data systems in land, forestry, agriculture, construction and transport.

Lâm Đồng plans to issue a strategy for applying artificial intelligence (AI) in state agencies in 2027. During 2027-28, AI will be piloted to support administration, data analysis and forecasting.

Between 2027 and 2029, the province plans to deploy virtual assistants and AI chatbots to help residents and businesses with administrative procedures and online public services. AI applications will also be promoted in agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism, resources and environment, industry and trade.

Alongside technological development, the province will strengthen information security, cybersecurity and data protection.

The province will support SMEs in assessing their level of digital transformation, developing digitalisation roadmaps and applying technology to management, finance, human resources, customer relations and supply chains.

It will also promote e-commerce, digital payments, electronic invoices, electronic contracts and digital signatures. — VNS