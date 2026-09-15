An Giang targets e-commerce growth in border, mountainous areas

AN GIANG — An Giang Province plans to expand e-commerce in its border and mountainous areas over the 2027–30 period, using online sales to open up new markets for its products and strengthen trade with Cambodia.

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province shares a long land border with Cambodia and has four international border gates.

Its plan is intended to give co-operatives, business households, and small and medium-sized enterprises in disadvantaged areas better access to markets and improve their competitiveness through digital platforms.

Nguyễn Thanh Phong, standing deputy chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee, said the province will tailor e-commerce development to local conditions while strengthening regional and supply-chain links and promoting cross-border online trade.

The province wants e-commerce to expand markets for agricultural and aquatic products, as well as goods recognised under the national One Commune – One Product programme.

It also expects the sector to create jobs and improve the competitiveness of local businesses and producers.

By 2030, e-commerce is expected to account for 3–5 per cent of retail sales and consumer services in specially disadvantaged areas, and 6–8 per cent in disadvantaged areas.

Online sales of priority product groups are targeted to grow by 15–20 per cent a year.

At least 60 per cent of co-operatives, business households, and small and medium-sized enterprises in supported areas are expected to sell their products online.

The province also expects 70 per cent of priority products to have digitised profiles.

Nguyễn Thống Nhất, director of the province Department of Industry and Trade, said An Giang will establish at least one online promotional channel for local and One Commune – One Product goods from border areas.

E-commerce support points will also be developed in at least 60 per cent of commune-level areas.

At least two inter-provincial or inter-regional e-commerce clusters are planned, linking raw-material areas with border economic zones, logistics infrastructure, and consumer markets.

The province will prioritise standardising product data, creating digital product profiles, and introducing traceability codes, while improving logistics and electronic payments.

It will also seek to expand cross-border e-commerce with Cambodia by helping businesses and co-operatives access international e-commerce platforms and online export channels.

The initiative is part of An Giang’s efforts to use science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation to support sustainable economic development under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 issued in December 2024. — VNS