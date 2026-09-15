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Starmason secures land for $480 million data centre in HCM City

September 15, 2026 - 07:44
The data centre is designed initially with about 60 MW of IT load to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big-data processing and high-performance computing, with potential expansion to 90 MW.

 

A view of the High-Tech Park in HCM City. Starmason has secured nearly 4.5 ha of land in the park to develop a $480-million data centre complex. — Photo doanhnhan.congly.vn

HÀ NỘI — Starmason, a Việt Nam-Singapore joint venture, has secured nearly 4.5ha of land in HCM City's High-Tech Park to develop a data centre complex with a registered investment of more than $480 million. 

Under a recent decision by the municipal People’s Committee, the land is located at lot T9 along Lã Xuân Oai, D4 and D7 streets in the high-tech park in Tăng Nhơn Phú ward.

The Starmason Super-Large Data Centre Complex received its investment registration certificate on March 24, 2026, and the land lease is valid until March 24, 2076.

The data centre is designed initially with about 60 MW of IT load to support cloud computing, artificial intelligence, big-data processing and high-performance computing, with potential expansion to 90 MW.

Starmason was established in November 2025 with registered capital of VNĐ50 billion, with Việt Nam's BB Investment and Development Co Ltd holding a stake of 98 per cent. In December 2025, Singapore's Sembcorp Development acquired a 49 per cent stake in Starmason.

Starmason is one of three large-scale data centre projects being developed in HCM City's High-Tech Park, with combined registered capital of nearly $1.15 billion. — VNS 

 

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