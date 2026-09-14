Tesla officially establishes Việt Nam entity with charter capital of $3 million

HÀ NỘI — Tesla Motors Vietnam has disclosed its newly-registered business details in HCM City, with charter capital of VNĐ77.67 billion (US$3.01 million). Its registered business lines include both wholesale and retail sales of automobiles and auto parts.

According to the disclosed business registration information, a newly-established legal entity in Việt Nam named Tesla Motors Vietnam Limited Liability Company, with the abbreviated name Tesla Motors Vietnam, has been registered.

Its head office is located at Mê Linh Point Tower, 2 Ngô Đức Kế Street, Sài Gòn Ward, HCM City. The information was published during the period from September 12 to October 12 this year.

The company's primary business activity is the wholesale of automobiles and other motor vehicles, under which it is registered to exercise export, import, and wholesale distribution rights in accordance with Vietnamese law and Việt Nam's international commitments. The company has also registered for the wholesale of auto parts and accessories.

In addition to automobiles, its registered business activities include the wholesale of machinery, equipment and machinery parts; other specialised wholesale; general wholesale; and general retail. These activities also include provisions concerning the right to import, export, or distribute goods in Việt Nam.

Tesla Motors Việt Nam has separately registered business lines for the retail sale of automobiles and other motor vehicles and the retail sale of auto parts and accessories. According to the registration documents, retail distribution will be conducted in accordance with Vietnamese law and the international treaties to which Việt Nam is a party.

From a business-registration perspective, Tesla's Vietnamese entity appears to have been structured for more than merely representative or market-support functions. Its registered business lines cover a relatively broad commercial chain, ranging from the importation and wholesale of automobiles and auto parts to retail distribution.

It should be noted, however, that business registration does not mean Tesla has announced an official launch date for vehicle sales in Việt Nam. Nor does the registration provide information on its vehicle lineup, pricing, showroom network, service centers, or charging-station network. — VNS