Sanofi, VNVC to prioritise production of three vaccines in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Vaccine JSC (VNVC) and French pharmaceutical group Sanofi have signed a joint statement to prioritise production of three next-generation vaccines in Việt Nam.

The vaccines include a six-in-one vaccine using acellular pertussis components, a seasonal influenza vaccine and a meningococcal vaccine. They are used to prevent infectious diseases across a range of age groups, from children and adolescents to adults and older people.

VNVC said the agreement with Sanofi would help advance the objectives outlined in Politburo Resolutions 57, 68 and 72, which call for breakthroughs in science and technology, a greater role for the private sector and improvements in disease prevention and healthcare.

Stephen Alix, head of international markets for Sanofi's vaccine division praised Việt Nam's efforts to promote science and technology, innovation and high-tech industries, saying that the company wanted to contribute to the development of the country's biotechnology sector.

VNVC chairman and chief executive Ngô Chí Dũng said production of the vaccines at the company's vaccine and biological manufacturing plant would make Việt Nam the first country in Southeast Asia able to independently produce the three next-generation vaccines.

The planned VNVC factory, which covers more than 26,000sq.m, has a designed capacity of about 120 million vaccine doses a year and an initial investment of more than VNĐ2.5 trillion (US$95 million).

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2027, with production expected to begin in 2028 and commercialisation from 2029.

The facility is expected to supply tens of millions of vaccine doses annually to Việt Nam's domestic market, while the company also plans to expand into regional markets and participate more deeply in global supply chains, according to VNVC.

The agreement is part of broader cooperation between VNVC and Sanofi that began in 2024, with the companies aiming to transfer technology for production of some Sanofi vaccines in Việt Nam.

VNVC said the partnership with Sanofi would help Việt Nam build its capacity to acquire and develop vaccine technology, strengthen its pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and reduce reliance on imported vaccines. — VNS