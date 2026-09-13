SABECO - elevating Vietnamese values through 150 years of heritage

HÀ NỘI — Eighty-one years after Việt Nam declared its independence on September 2, national pride is expressed not only through memories of the past, but also through the country's capacity for self-reliance, competitiveness and the ability of Vietnamese values to reach the world.

For Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), a company whose brands have accompanied generations of Vietnamese consumers, this pride is reflected in tangible contributions - raising production standards, investing in research and development, strengthening domestic supply chains, advancing the green transition and bringing Vietnamese products to more than 40 markets worldwide.

A leading enterprise for Việt Nam's new era of development

At a Government meeting with the business community in July 2026, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng underscored the need for leading enterprises to play a stronger role in innovation, digital transformation and the green transition, helping generate new productivity, greater added value and fresh momentum for the economy.

SABECO, one of the country's leading beverage companies, has an opportunity to contribute not only through its business scale, but also by raising quality standards, strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities, creating jobs and value across its partner ecosystem, and expanding the presence of Vietnamese brands in international markets.

The foundation for this role lies in a large-scale production and distribution network that continues to receive long-term investment. SABECO currently operates 26 breweries with a combined annual capacity of 2.45 billion litres, serves more than 200,000 points of sale and has products available in over 40 markets.

The company has also invested in its research and development centre to support innovation in products and processes, improve energy efficiency and develop more sustainable packaging. These efforts are expected to strengthen technological capabilities and enable the development of products better suited to Vietnamese consumers.

For SABECO, however, scale is not an end in itself. The greater value lies in translating scale into stronger capabilities, higher standards and wider positive spillover effects - helping turn pride in a Vietnamese brand into meaningful contributions to the national economy.

Demonstrating Vietnamese capabilities behind a home-grown brand with global ambitions

First, raising domestic manufacturing standards.

Investment in technology, research and development, quality management and operational efficiency has helped SABECO strengthen its competitiveness while contributing to higher standards across Việt Nam's beverage industry.

Between 2019 and 2026, SABECO products received more than 70 international awards for quality, reflecting the company's continued efforts to meet increasingly demanding global standards.

Second, creating momentum for the domestic business ecosystem.

In 2025, 94 per cent of SABECO's procurement spending went to domestic suppliers and local partners.

More broadly, this demonstrates how the growth of a major enterprise can create orders, opportunities and stronger capabilities for other businesses across the value chain. By prioritising domestic suppliers, large companies can help reinforce the resilience and competitiveness of Việt Nam's wider business ecosystem.

Third, demonstrating the ability of Vietnamese talent to master and develop technology.

SABECO has sent technical staff to Germany for Brewmaster training programmes. Its teams have also worked with domestic and international partners to manufacture and install equipment for the company's R&D Centre.

Vietnamese pride, therefore, lies not simply in the name of a brand, but also in the ability of Vietnamese professionals to absorb, master and further develop technologies that meet international standards.

Fourth, accelerating its international expansion.

In the first six months of 2026, SABECO's export activities reached 139 per cent of the company's plan, representing a year-on-year increase of 221.2 per cent.

The strong growth highlights the potential for Vietnamese products to compete in international markets and for home-grown brands to become more visible beyond the country's borders.

Strengthening national pride and the spirit of unity

For a brand that has been associated with Việt Nam for generations, long-term significance ultimately depends on whether the value it creates is shared with employees, partners and communities.

For its employees, SABECO recorded an engagement rate of 98 per cent and delivered 75,082 hours of health, safety and environment (HSE) training in 2025. Behind these figures is the company's continued investment in skills development, workplace safety and future leadership - all important foundations for maintaining competitiveness over the long term.

Across its supply chain, the company's focus on domestic suppliers is intended not only to support operational efficiency, but also to strengthen connections and improve the resilience of Việt Nam's business ecosystem.

SABECO has also initiated and maintained community programmes over many years, ranging from Tết (Lunar New Year) activities and disaster relief to community sports and cultural initiatives. Through the Bia Saigon brand, the company has sought to engage with occasions where Vietnamese people come together, share experiences and celebrate their sense of identity and national pride.

During key moments in Vietnamese football, including the ASEAN Cup 2026, Bia Saigon helped create spaces where supporters could share their emotions, strengthen their confidence and celebrate together as Việt Nam secured victory and the championship in the lead-up to the September 2 National Day celebrations.

The brand also partnered with the 'Tổ quốc trong tim' (The Fatherland in Our Hearts) national concert on August 23, 2026. Tens of thousands of people gathered in a shared celebration of music, the national flag and love for the country. Through its participation, Bia Saigon sought to turn the idea of national pride from a brand message into a positive community experience shared by different generations of Vietnamese people.

Patsy, SABECO's Deputy General Director in charge of Marketing, said: “Bia Saigon is honoured to accompany this programme and contribute to fostering pride, strengthening connections and celebrating the values that shape Vietnamese identity.

"Through this partnership, we hope to continue supporting meaningful occasions where communities can share common values and nurture the spirit of unity among Vietnamese people.”

As Việt Nam enters a new stage of development, national pride is increasingly reflected not only in the country's history, but also in its ability to build competitive businesses, develop technological capabilities and bring Vietnamese products and values to the world.

For SABECO, more than 150 years of heritage represents not only a legacy, but also a responsibility - to continue investing in Vietnamese capabilities, strengthening the domestic economy and helping Vietnamese values reach further beyond the country's borders. — VNS