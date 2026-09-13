PV GAS to pay nearly $232.7 million in cash dividends

HÀ NỘI — PV Gas will spend over VNĐ6 trillion (US$232 million) on its 2025 cash dividend, with its largest shareholder, PetroVietnam, expected to receive around VNĐ5.6 trillion.

PV GAS has announced September 23 as the record date for the dividend payment.

Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of 25 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ2,500 for each share held.

With more than 2.4 billion outstanding shares, PV GAS is expected to spend over VNĐ6 trillion on the distribution. The payment is scheduled for November 20.

According to the company's corporate governance report for the first half of 2026, PetroVietnam holds more than 2.2 billion GAS shares, representing a 95.76 per cent stake.

At the announced dividend rate, the State-owned energy group is expected to receive nearly VNĐ5.61 trillion from the payment.

The dividend announcement comes after PV GAS disclosed that it no longer meets one of the conditions required for public company status.

The company said it did not satisfy the requirement that at least 10 per cent of voting shares be held by at least 100 investors who are not major shareholders.

As of August 14, PV GAS had 24,743 shareholders holding a total of 2.41 billion shares. However, minority shareholders held only 102.2 million shares, representing 4.24 per cent of the company's charter capital.

PV GAS also used August 14 as the record date for shareholders entitled to attend its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in 2026.

The meeting is scheduled to take place online on September 14, with shareholders participating through electronic voting.

The agenda is expected to include proposals concerning PV GAS personnel based on nominations from its major shareholder.

PV GAS also reported strong growth in its first-half financial results.

According to its reviewed consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of 2026, the company recorded revenue of nearly VNĐ81.3 trillion, up 46 per cent from the same period in 2025.

Profit after tax reached VNĐ9 trillion, representing year-on-year growth of 19 per cent.

In explaining the change in profit, PV GAS said the average Brent crude oil price during the first half increased by 29 per cent from the same period last year.

At the same time, the consumption volume of domestically sourced dry gas declined by 3 per cent year-on-year.

Liquefied petroleum gas consumption volume recorded a steeper decline, falling 25 per cent compared with the first six months of 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS