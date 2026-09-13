Đà Nẵng, Japanese partner sign deal on materials development

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng authorities and a Japanese partner have signed an agreement to boost scientific research cooperation on technological development of new materials, recycling materials and sustainable building materials for green growth.

The city’s Science and Technology department said the Đà Nẵng Innovation Startup Support Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on new materials technology with a Japanese partner, Universal Materials Incubator Co., a venture capital firm in chemicals, technology and early-stage materials.

The two partners agreed to promote technological exchanges and partnership in start-up innovation, building links between universities, institutes and investors on both sides.

Đà Nẵng and the authorities of Kanagawa Prefecture and Kawasaki have been developing close friendships and cultural exchanges for years.

The city, which has hosted the Kanagawa Festival since 2023, has signed cooperation deals with Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nagasaki, Kisarazu, Kinokawa and Sakai, and established ties with 20 other Japanese cities including Mitsuke, Kagoshima, Okayama, Kobe, Yaizu, Fukuoka and Ohtahara.

Đà Nẵng-based Đông Á University is seen as the only workforce training centre for the Japanese market in Việt Nam.

Japanese investment ranks among the top sources of foreign direct investment in the city, with 301 projects, of which 69 are high-tech industries worth US$1.22 billion, while creating 50,000 jobs for local employees.

Đà Nẵng City’s Education and Training Department, in cooperation with the Japanese Consulate General Office in Đà Nẵng, has also launched two Japanese language study classes at Nguyễn Lương Bằng junior high school in 2026-30.VNS