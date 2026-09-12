PM urges Indian groups to invest in clean energy, infrastructure in Việt Nam

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on September 12 called on India's ACME Group and GMR Group to expand investment and cooperation in Việt Nam, particularly in clean energy, green industry, high technology and infrastructure, as Hanoi seeks to attract investment in strategic sectors.

The Government leader made the suggestions while meeting with ACME Vice Chairman Sanjay Dhawan and founder and Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao of GMR Group in New Delhi on the occasion of his attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements in India.

ACME, which specialises in clean energy and sustainable development, has developed renewable energy projects totalling more than 8GW in capacity across India. In Việt Nam, the group has yet to make a large-scale direct investment but has signed an agreement in principle with a Vietnamese enterprise on long-term supply of materials for green steel production.

Sanjay said ACME wishes to promote strategic cooperation with Việt Nam in supplying and developing raw material value chains. The group is also interested in exploring investment opportunities, technology transfer, trade cooperation; and developing clean energy projects in Việt Nam, he added. PM Hưng affirmed that Việt Nam welcomes major Indian corporations with strong technological capabilities to step up investment in Việt Nam, particularly in areas where India has strengths and Việt Nam has demand, such as clean energy, green industry, new materials, high technology, infrastructure, and digital transformation, in line with Việt Nam’s investment attraction orientations in the coming time.

He said Việt Nam is implementing national strategies and plans for green transition, identifying renewable energy, new energy, green hydrogen, energy storage technology, and emissions reduction solutions as priority areas. With its experience and capabilities, ACME has considerable room to expand cooperation in Việt Nam, he noted.

Recognising ACME’s orientation to develop an integrated value chain spanning renewable energy and green hydrogen to low-emission materials and industrial decarbonisation, the Vietnamese leader welcomed stronger connections and cooperation between the group and Vietnamese businesses in emissions-reduction solutions.

He said Việt Nam is preparing to amend its Investment Law toward shifting from broad-based investment attraction towards selective investment, prioritising projects using advanced technologies, promoting innovation, generating added value, participating in global value chains and contributing to green transition.

He suggested ACME study expanded cooperation and investment in Việt Nam through large-scale projects that create added value and connect with regional markets. Such projects, he said, could help Việt Nam become not only a market for green products but also an investment destination, production base and link in regional value chains meeting international standards.

He also urged the firm to consider green and renewable-energy projects in Việt Nam, while increasing technology transfer, human-resource training, business connectivity and ecosystem development to help establish green industrial value chains.

The Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for businesses with strong capabilities, technologies and long-term visions to expand cooperation and investment in the country, the PM said, expressing his hope that ACME will become one of the pioneering Indian enterprises implementing exemplary projects that apply new technologies, making practical contributions to Việt Nam-India trade and investment ties.

The same day, PM Hưng met with founder and Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao and several executives of GMR Group, one of India’s leading infrastructure conglomerates.

Rao gave an overview of GMR's operations in airport development and operation, energy, transport and urban infrastructure, saying that the group is interested in exploring cooperation and investment opportunities in Việt Nam, particularly in airport and aviation infrastructure.

He said that in May 2026, GMR signed memoranda of understanding with several Vietnamese businesses to study potential cooperation in airport development and operation, consulting services, airport technology and related areas. He expressed the group's wish to further expand cooperation and contribute to the development of Việt Nam's aviation infrastructure.

PM Hưng affirmed that Việt Nam always attaches importance to its relations with India, stressing that the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underpinned by political trust and substantial untapped cooperation potential, provides favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to expand cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and infrastructure connectivity.

He spoke highly of the group's experience in developing and operating aviation infrastructure, noting that Việt Nam identifies aviation infrastructure development as a priority to strengthen international connectivity, promote trade and tourism, and attract investment. Việt Nam plans to develop a network of 36 airports by 2030 and continue expanding it towards 2050, he added.

PM Hưng welcomed GMR's efforts to strengthen connectivity and explore cooperation opportunities with Vietnamese partners, and asked the group to study the possibility of participating in suitable projects in airport development and operation, airport cities, commercial operation, aviation service ecosystems, digital transformation and airport technology. He also encouraged the group to share experience, transfer technology and contribute to human resources training in Việt Nam.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government creates favourable conditions for capable and experienced foreign businesses to pursue effective and long-term cooperation and investment in Việt Nam on the basis of compliance with Vietnamese law, harmonisation of interests and practical benefits for all parties.VNA/VNS