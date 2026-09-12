FPT and SAP partner with enterprises to build next-generation management capabilities

HÀ NỘI - As data becomes increasingly important to business operations, enterprises in the commerce, services, retail and manufacturing sectors face growing pressure to strengthen their management capabilities and become more connected, agile and data-driven. Beyond an ERP system capable of managing operations end to end, enterprises also need to leverage data and integrate AI into operational processes to improve efficiency and accelerate decision-making, while ensuring fast deployment and cost efficiency.

These issues were among the key topics discussed by FPT and SAP at the seminar “Empowering Next-Gen Enterprises with Business AI & SAP GROW Fast”, part of the THE NEXT ERP Series by FPT × SAP.

In Việt Nam, commercial and manufacturing activities have maintained their growth momentum. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in the first six months of 2026, total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increased by 12.9 per cent year on year, while the industrial production index rose by 10.8 per cent, with the processing and manufacturing sector increasing by 11.4 per cent. This growth is also placing greater demands on enterprises’ management capabilities, operational efficiency and decision-making capacity.

Enterprises face growing demands for data-driven management

As business scale expands, products and sales channels become more diverse and the number of operating units increases, management becomes increasingly complex. Data is continuously generated from business activities, procurement, sales, customers, inventory, finance, manufacturing and other operations, creating a need for management systems capable of connecting these sources and providing a unified view of operations.

For enterprises in commerce, services and retail, data comes from multiple customer touchpoints, sales channels and operational activities. Meanwhile, manufacturing enterprises must simultaneously manage planning, raw materials, production, inventory, sales, finance and accounting. When systems and data sources are not connected, consolidating information, controlling operations and making timely decisions can become more challenging.

As a result, digital transformation is no longer limited to digitising individual processes. Enterprises need to move towards unified management platforms that standardise processes and connect data end to end. This also provides a foundation for enterprises to leverage data for analytics, automation and AI applications in their operations.

From a management platform to a driver of business growth

According to Chu Mạnh Hướng, Director of the Business Consulting & Integrated Solutions Centre at FPT IS, FPT Corporation, the role of ERP is changing alongside the way enterprises compete. While ERP previously primarily helped enterprises standardise and control operations as they expanded, systems now need to help businesses adapt to a volatile environment and make faster decisions based on continuously updated data.

This shift is reflected in several areas: from managing scale to emphasising speed and agility; from management and control to management, analysis and forecasting; and from fixed, closed systems to open platforms built around the Clean Core approach and capable of easy integration. ERP is therefore no longer simply a system for recording transactions, but is increasingly becoming a platform that enables enterprises to “Observe – Analyse – Respond” to changes in the market.

In response to these requirements, next-generation ERP is no longer evaluated solely on the number of functions it offers, but also on its ability to create speed and value throughout the operational lifecycle. This is also the direction of the Next AI ERP solution suite, FPT × SAP GROW Fast, which combines the SAP GROW platform with industry-specific implementation expertise and FPT’s technology ecosystem.

The solution is built around four key requirements: faster deployment and value realisation; greater certainty in controlling costs, timelines and risks; smarter use of data and AI; and flexible scalability in line with enterprises’ growth.

FPT experts introduced the FPT × SAP GROW Fast solution suite, deployed on the SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud platform, which enables enterprises to connect data and manage operations end to end, from business activities, procurement and sales to supply, manufacturing and finance and accounting. The solution can be deployed within approximately two to three months, with scope, timelines and costs clearly defined in advance.

For enterprises in commerce, services and retail, SAP GROW connects processes ranging from sales, procurement and inventory management to supply and finance and accounting, providing centralised data to monitor operations, control goods and support timely decision-making.

For manufacturing enterprises, the solution connects processes covering planning, raw material procurement, manufacturing, quality management, warehousing and logistics, sales, and finance and accounting. This supports the monitoring of costs, timelines, consumption and production efficiency based on continuously updated data.

In addition, SAP’s cloud ERP platform enables enterprises to access AI capabilities and new innovations at each stage, laying the groundwork for enhanced analytics, automation and management capabilities in the future.

Business AI brings AI deeper into operational processes

Continuing the discussion on the ERP platform, an AI and Data solutions expert from SAP Vietnam shared insights into the role of Business AI in enhancing operational and decision-making capabilities.

AI is embedded directly into business contexts and processes, enabling users to leverage data, automate tasks and access information more quickly in their daily work.

While ERP focuses on recording, managing and connecting data, SAP Business AI expands the role of the management platform by supporting users in analysing and processing information directly within business processes. Together with the Joule AI assistant, it enables users to interact more conveniently with data and information within the SAP environment, helping reduce manual tasks, shorten processing times and support more timely decision-making.

For enterprises in commerce, services, retail and manufacturing, bringing AI into operational processes creates additional opportunities to leverage data across business operations. When integrated into an ERP platform, AI can support users directly within the processes and data they already work with, bringing analytics and automation closer to day-to-day operations.

The combination of SAP GROW and SAP Business AI offers a new approach to enterprise management, in which data is not only centralised and managed but also becomes a resource for analysis, automation and decision-making across operations.

The development also provides a foundation for FPT and SAP to further strengthen their 25-year partnership, combining SAP’s technological capabilities with FPT’s consulting and implementation expertise and understanding of enterprise challenges.

As an SAP partner in the Asia-Pacific region, FPT has implemented numerous ERP and digital transformation projects for enterprises in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, commerce and finance.

Drawing on this experience, FPT and SAP have developed The Next AI ERP: FPT × SAP GROW Fast, which aims to help enterprises build modern management foundations, connect data and processes, accelerate business decision-making and gradually expand management capabilities in line with their development needs.

The seminar highlighted how next-generation ERP is evolving from a business process management system into a platform supporting a new operating model, in which data and AI are brought directly into everyday processes and decision-making.

By combining technology platforms, implementation expertise and an understanding of industry-specific challenges, FPT and SAP continue to support enterprises in commerce, services, retail and manufacturing in modernising management in the era of AI.-VNS