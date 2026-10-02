TCBS adopts AWS agentic AI to accelerate product development

HÀ NỘI — Techcom Securities Joint Stock Company (TCBS), one of Việt Nam’s leading technology-driven securities firms, has fully deployed Kiro, an agentic AI-powered software development environment from Amazon Web Services (AWS), across its engineering organisation.

More than 460 TCBS employees now use Kiro, including its entire engineering team, while around 40 per cent of users are in non-technical roles. Proprietary trading teams use the platform to move Python-based trading strategies from research to production more quickly, serving more than 1.3 million active investors.

Kiro uses AI agents to write, test and refine code based on developers’ requirements. Its spec-based coding approach enables AI agents to write and verify specifications before generating code.

“Our vision is to make TCBS the most technologically advanced securities firm in Việt Nam. In the securities industry, the ability to rapidly launch new trading products directly determines competitive advantage and revenue growth,” said Nguyễn Xuân Minh, chairman of the TCBS Board of Directors.

“Adopting Kiro across our entire organisation has changed the economics of innovation for TCBS, enabling us to ship financial products faster, respond to market opportunities more quickly, and deliver more value to our investors,” he said.

The adoption marks the latest stage in TCBS’s technology transformation, which began in 2020. After rebuilding its infrastructure as a cloud-native platform on AWS, the company increased its active customer base nearly ninefold and stock trading market share roughly fourfold over the following four years.

Since 2024, TCBS has shifted towards an AI-native model. AI use across the organisation has increased roughly eightfold, contributing to a 25 per cent reduction in feature development time and an approximately eightfold increase in financial research productivity.

AI accelerates product delivery

More than 41 per cent of financial services organisations in Việt Nam now use AI, with 79 per cent reporting productivity gains, according to AWS and Strand Partners’ Unlocking Vietnam’s AI Potential 2026 report.

TCBS has more than 50 per cent of its workforce in technology roles and has applied AI to wealth management since 2017.

“With Kiro, TCBS has redesigned its engineering organisation to create a leaner operating model that expands delivery capacity without reducing headcount,” said Võ Kim Ngọc, director of software engineering.

“We merged the Developer and Quality Engineer roles into a single ‘Engineer’ role with end-to-end ownership - from writing code to testing and deployment - eliminating handoff delays that previously slowed every release cycle,” he said.

TCBS delivered three major platform capabilities within a single quarter.

Its iPO platform enables investors to access IPO information, place orders and make payments online. During TCBS’s own IPO in August 2025, 90 per cent of successful subscriptions were made through IPO, involving more than 26,220 investors, with demand exceeding the offering size by more than 2.5 times.

Its Non-Prefunding (NPF) capability allows foreign institutional investors to trade before settlement. Developed ahead of Việt Nam’s upgrade to Emerging Market status by FTSE Russell in September 2026, the system supports a trading limit of more than VNĐ1 trillion across over 50 eligible stocks.

TCWealth, a goal-based investment platform launched in April 2026, helps investors build portfolios according to their financial goals and risk appetite. It has attracted more than 40,000 users, with a 49.8 per cent conversion rate.

Kiro has helped TCBS cut development time from backlog to product release by nearly 25 per cent. Around 70 per cent of AI-generated code passes review on the first attempt, while no production incidents have so far been attributed to AI-generated code. Platform uptime remains at 99.9 per cent.

TCBS also uses Amazon Bedrock to analyse AI inference calls for security risks and AWS Security Hub for security monitoring, while personally identifiable information is masked before processing.

“TCBS is a remarkable example of what happens when a company embeds AI end to end, from core business innovation to customer service,” said Eric Yeo, country general manager of AWS Vietnam.

“Their approach demonstrates how generative AI can drive real business outcomes in financial services - not just efficiency gains, but fundamentally faster paths to revenue,” he said.

TCBS plans to expand AI adoption by scaling automation and AI-assisted coding with Kiro, enabling non-technical teams to build business tools.

The company is also developing an internal knowledge base covering product expertise, investment research and customer profiles to support AI agents and relationship managers.

Trịnh Thế Thành, chief technology officer, said TCBS viewed AI as a tool to enhance human capabilities rather than replace employees.

“In the AI era, our approach is not to use AI to replace people. No role at TCBS is being replaced by AI,” he said.

“With AI support, AI can already handle manual tasks, while people take responsibility for decision-making and coordinating AI. This gives people AI to work alongside them and enables them to focus on higher-value work.”