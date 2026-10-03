Nine-month GDP growth hits 9.01 per cent, closer to double-digit target

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese economy grew 9.01 per cent in the first nine months of 2026, moving closer to its target of double-digit growth for the full year, as strong industrial activity, exports, investment and domestic services supported an acceleration in the third quarter, according to the latest updates of the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 9.95 per cent in the third quarter over the same period last year, accelerating from growth of 8.15 per cent in the first quarter and 8.81 per cent in the second quarter.

The positive performance in the nine-month period came despite continued uncertainty in the global economy, NSO Director Nguyễn Thị Hương said at a briefing on socio-economic data for the third quarter and first nine months.

"Despite many uncertainties in the global economy, socio-economic activities in the third quarter and first nine months continued to achieve positive results," Hương said.

For the nine-month period, industry and construction expanded 11.21 per cent and accounted for 49.62 per cent of the increase in the economy's total gross value added, while services grew 8.69 per cent, contributing 45.03 per cent.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries grew 4.02 per cent, contributing 5.35 per cent.

Within the industry and construction field, the manufacturing and processing sub-sector remained the main growth driver, expanding 11.36 per cent and accounting for 33.85 per cent of the overall increase in gross value added.

The expansion of the industry and construction sector is driven by the operation of large-scale projects, recovery in export orders and faster public investment disbursement, the NSO said.

Construction grew 12.22 per cent in the first nine months, contributing 8.23 per cent to overall growth.

The services sector also maintained strong momentum as trade, transport, tourism and other consumer-related services expanded.

Transport and storage grew 11.03 per cent, wholesale and retail sales increased 9.85 per cent, while financial, banking and insurance services rose 9.45 per cent. Accommodation and food services grew 8.83 per cent.

Domestic demand remained resilient, with consumption of goods, services and tourism remaining at relatively high levels.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries continued to expand, supported by higher productivity and output in rice, fruit, livestock and aquaculture, which helped meet domestic and export demand.

Agriculture grew 3.72 per cent in the first nine months, forestry 3.99 per cent and fisheries 4.99 per cent.

At the local level, 12 out of 34 provinces and cities reported growth of at least 10 per cent in the first nine months.

Quảng Ninh posted the highest growth at 12.54 per cent, followed by Hà Tĩnh at 12.36 per cent, Hải Phòng at 12.08 per cent, Bắc Ninh at 11.81 per cent and Ninh Bình at 11.31 per cent.

These provinces have large industrial bases and significant manufacturing capacity, with investment, exports and services providing additional support, the NSO said.

Meanwhile, some localities expanded more slowly, such as Sơn La 5.59 per cent, Vĩnh Long 7.32 per cent, Cà Mau 7.37 per cent and Đồng Tháp 7.44 per cent.

The NSO attributed the slower growth in these localities partly to declines in electricity production and the relatively large share of agriculture in their economic structures.

With nine-month GDP growth at 9.01 per cent, the economy enters the final quarter with growth momentum strengthened by industry, investment, exports and domestic services. Still, further acceleration in the fourth quarter would be needed for Việt Nam to achieve its full-year target of double-digt growth, Hương said. — VNS