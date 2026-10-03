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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

October 03, 2026 - 12:31
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and other top officials have sent messages to their German counterparts to mark the 36th anniversary of German unity.
The national flags of Germany (left) and Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng also cabled his congratulations to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner and President of the Bundesrat Andreas Bovenschulte.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Germany counterpart Johann Wadephul. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam Germany diplomatic relations

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