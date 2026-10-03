Việt Nam congratulates Germany on Unity Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on October 3 sent a congratulatory message to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the Day of German Unity (October 3, 1990-2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng also cabled his congratulations to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner and President of the Bundesrat Andreas Bovenschulte.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Germany counterpart Johann Wadephul. — VNA/VNS