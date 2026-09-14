Variety of events to be held for National Digital Transformation Day

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) will hold a series of events and activities in observance of National Digital Transformation Day on October 10, according to a newly issued decision.

Under Decision 3726/QĐ-BKHCN, the MST, in collaboration with other ministries, sectors and localities, will hold National Digital Transformation Day 2026 under the theme ‘National Digital Transformation: From architecture, platforms and data to substantive results in enhancing national governance efficiency.’

This theme aims to convey the message that national digital transformation has translated institutions, policies, and regulations into substantive results, making concrete contributions across the three pillars of digital government, digital economy and digital society, while helping to improve national governance capacity and efficiency.

The MST asks that activities in observance of National Digital Transformation Day 2026 strictly adhere to the directives of the Central Steering Committee on the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

They must also follow rules from the Government Steering Committee on the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation and Project 06, and must help carry out the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW regarding breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

Activities held for National Digital Transformation Day 2026 should embody a spirit of innovation, creativity, modernity, professionalism, practicality, cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and should create a significant national impact and resonate with the general public, the entire political system, the business community and society at large.

The MST will organise various activities to observe the day, such as a media campaign across mass media and popular social media platforms from October 1 to October 10. The campaign will involve producing news reports highlighting the role of digital transformation in driving growth and achieving breakthroughs in national governance, the digital economy and digital society. It will also showcase examples of innovation from ministries, sectors, localities, organisations and businesses.

A National Digital Transformation Day 2026 Forum will also be held on October 9 at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội, and a celebratory programme to mark the day is scheduled for October 10 at Government headquarters.

The ministry will also launch a ‘National Digital Learning Day’, combining online and in-person activities across localities with a focus on conducting digital skills training sessions for citizens to enhance their proficiency in using digital platforms and services.

Aside from these events, the MST also proposed that ministries, sectors and localities take the lead on events for National Digital Transformation Day between October 1 and October 10, or throughout the entire month of October, ensuring alignment with the significance and theme of the day.

Another recommendation from the MST included communication campaigns on the theme of National Digital Transformation Day to highlight the roles and benefits of digital transformation and innovative practices yielding tangible results on agency and local government portals/websites, mass media and popular social media platforms.

The MST noted that ministries and ministerial-level agencies are expected to select at least three key digital transformation tasks within their respective sectors or fields for completion prior to National Digital Transformation Day.

Priority should be given to tasks outlined in the ‘100-Day Action Plan to Address Digital Transformation Bottlenecks in the Political System’ according to Plan 05-KH/BCĐTW issued on July 11 by the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The MST also proposed encouraging associations and digital technology enterprises to take the lead in carrying out various events in support of National Digital Transformation Day that align with the overarching theme. — BIZHUB/VNS