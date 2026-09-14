Việt Nam to host international industrial fair in September 2027

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam International Industrial Fair 2027 (VIIF 2027) will take place from September 8-10, 2027, at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội.

The fair will bring together manufacturers, technology suppliers, investors, policymakers, buyers, and industry leaders from Việt Nam and around the world, the event organisers, VEC and DMG Events, said.

It will seek to connect investment and industrial policy with technology, manufacturing, procurement and supply chains, as Việt Nam works to strengthen its position in global manufacturing networks.

VIIF 2027 is also expected to provide a platform for foreign companies looking to enter or expand in Việt Nam, while giving domestic manufacturers greater access to international technology, expertise, buyers and trade partnerships.

Phạm Thái Hà, managing director of VEC, said the collaboration with international events organiser dmg events would help expand the fair's international reach and create opportunities for exhibitors, manufacturers, buyers and investors.

Christopher Hudson, president of dmg events, said Việt Nam's manufacturing growth and export performance highlighted the opportunities available as the country moves towards higher-value production.

Việt Nam was strengthening its industrial capabilities and playing a growing role in regional and global value chains, Hudson said.

The partnership would build on VIIF's 33-year history and seek to increase international participation, connect different parts of the manufacturing value chain and promote investment, technology exchange and business growth, he said. — VNS