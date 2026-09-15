AI contest to be organised in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Artificial intelligence developers, students, start-ups and technology builders from across Việt Nam will have a chance to showcase their talents at the Sea x OpenAI Regional Codex Hackathon Series, which is set to take place on October 31, 2026.

Jointly organised by Sea Limited and OpenAI, the contest is expected to provide participants with hands-on experience in artificial intelligence, while also offering a platform to exchange ideas and connect with members of the country’s fast-growing AI and developer community.

Working in teams of three or four, participants will explore innovative ways to apply AI and develop practical solutions to address real-world needs in business and community settings.

The contest comes as Việt Nam’s economic sectors, organisations and individuals are responding to Resolution No.57, which aims to create breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, and lay a strong foundation for the country’s development in the new era.

Under the resolution, AI is a key focus.

As AI continues to advance, developers are increasingly presented with opportunities to gain practical experience with emerging technologies and explore how they can be applied to real-world challenges.

Through the hackathon, Sea and OpenAI aim to give Việt Nam’s technology community broader access to advanced AI tools such as Codex and the latest model, GPT-6 Astra, as well as opportunities to learn, experiment and turn ideas into practical solutions.

“The Việt Nam edition of the Sea x OpenAI Regional Codex Hackathon reflects our growing collaboration with OpenAI to support AI talent, connect technology communities, and encourage meaningful innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Việt Nam has a vibrant and growing technology ecosystem, and we hope the hackathon will provide a platform for local builders to exchange ideas, strengthen their skills, and explore how AI can help address real-world needs for businesses and communities.

Through initiatives like this, we hope to support the broader ambitions of Việt Nam’s National Strategy for artificial intelligence research, development, and application through 2030, particularly in nurturing AI talent and encouraging innovation that can benefit the digital economy,” said David Chen, co-founder, Sea, and chief product officer at Shopee.

A key focus of the Sea x OpenAI Regional Codex Hackathon Series is to give participants hands-on experience with Codex, an AI-powered coding solution. Participants will explore how emerging AI tools can help them experiment more quickly, improve development workflows and turn ideas into practical solutions for everyday needs.

Importantly, the hackathon will also encourage participants to look beyond purely technical problems and consider how AI can address meaningful needs for consumers, businesses and communities. From improving everyday experiences to enhancing productivity and accessibility through AI, participants will have the opportunity to deepen their understanding of the role of the AI ecosystem in driving innovation and contributing to Việt Nam’s digital economy.

Projects will be evaluated by a judging panel comprising senior leaders with extensive experience at leading technology companies.

Participants will also receive on-site support and guidance from OpenAI’s global experts. Winning teams will receive up to US$30,000 in OpenAI API credits, with additional prizes including ChatGPT Pro subscriptions for members of the top five teams. — VNS