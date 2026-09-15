Banking, oil stocks push VN-Index above 1,800 points

HÀ NỘI — Benchmark indices reversed course to finish higher on Tuesday, as demands for 'king' stocks pushed the VN-Index through the psychological level of 1,800 points, while foreign investors continued to net buy on the market.

The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) gained over 22.9 points, or 1.28 per cent, reaching 1,811.15 points. This ended its two-day falling streak.

Market breadth was positive, as the number of winners surpassed that of losers by 232 to 86. However, liquidity decreased from the previous trade to VNĐ16.7 trillion (US$643 million), equal to a trading volume of more than 642.4 million shares.

The 30 biggest stocks tracker, the VN30-Index, also inched higher at 1,915.14 points, up 22.6 points, or 1.17 per cent. Up to 25 ticker symbols within the VN30 basket increased, with two logging the maximum daily gain of 7 per cent, while only five decreased.

PV Gas (GAS) was the biggest contributor to the index's recovery, adding more than 3 points to the benchmark.

It was followed by Vietcombank (VCB), PetroVietnam Refining and Petrochemical (BSR), BIDV (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), SeABank (SSB) and LPBank (LPB). These stocks gained at least 2.3 per cent, with BSR and SSB both hitting their selling prices.

Securities shares and other oil and gas stocks also posted strong performances. SSI Securities Corporation (SSI), VIX Securities (VIX)and Saigon - Hanoi Securities (SHS) rose in a range of 0.68 - 2.38 per cent, while Petrolimex (PLX) and PV Drilling (PVD) surged by 6 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, Vinhomes (VHM) was the biggest drag on the market. Shares of the property developer fell by 0.42 per cent.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index increased by 2.2 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 274.13 points. Nearly 42.2 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ736 billion.

Also providing support to the market, foreign investors extended their net buying trend for the second day in a row. They net bought over VNĐ717.4 billion on HoSE, focusing on banking stocks like VCB, BID, Techcombank (TCB) and MBBank (MBB). — BIZHUB/VNS