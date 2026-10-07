Five Vietnamese businesswomen named among Fortune’s Asia most powerful

HÀ NỘI — Five Vietnamese business leaders have been named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Business in Asia for 2026.

The list released by the magazine on October 6 includes Phạm Thu Hương, deputy chairwoman of Vingroup, Mai Kiều Liên, chief executive of Vinamilk, Nguyễn Thị Hoa, chief executive of Viettel Global, Nguyễn Bách Diệp, chairwoman of FPT Digital Retail, and Đặng Huỳnh Ức My, chairwoman of AgriS.

Hương ranked 37th, the highest among the Vietnamese representatives. She is among the people who helped build Vingroup with her husband, billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng, as the conglomerate grew into Việt Nam largest listed company.

Liên ranked 71st, up two places from 2025 and four places from her debut ranking in 2024. Fortune highlighted her career from engineer to one of Việt Nam's longest-serving corporate executives, as she led Vinamilk through its equitisation, listing and international expansion.

Hoa ranked 84th and was included in the list for a second consecutive year. She is the first women to lead Viettel Global.

Diệp joined Việt Nam's leading technology group FPT in 1994 and founded FPT Digital in 2012. She ranked 90th in her first appearance on the list.

My ranked 95th. Fortune said she is helping transform Việt Nam's largest sugar producer towards a smart and circular agriculture model. AgriS has annual revenue of more than US$1 billion.

Fortune evaluates the women based on the size and performance of the businesses they lead, as well as their innovation, influence, career achievements and social impact. The rankings also reflect their current influence and potential to shape business and society in the future.

DBS Group CEO Tan Su Shan retained the No. 1 position this year. Zhou Qunfei, founder of Lens Technology, recorded the biggest rise, climbing 22 places from 25th last year to third.

Nearly a quarter of the 100 women are newcomers.

Collectively, they represent 14 markets across the region. Technology leads the list with 16 women, ahead of banking with 14, a reflection of Asia’s formidable strength in hardware, electronics, and advanced manufacturing.

Vingroup, Vinamilk, Viettel Global, FPT Retail and TTC AgriS generated combined revenue of about VNĐ519.4 trillion ($20 billion) in 2025, with after-tax profit reaching approximately VNĐ33.5 trillion ($1.3 billion). Together, the five companies provide jobs for more than 444,000 people. — VNS