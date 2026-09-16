High-tech factory solutions take centre stage at Hà Nội industrial expo

HÀ NỘI — More than 300 domestic and international brands are showcasing technologies and solutions for factories and high-tech facilities at the Viet Industry – Cleanfact & RHVAC Vietnam 2026 expo, which opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Running from September 16 to 18 at the Vietnam Exposition Center in Đông Anh, the three-day exhibition series covers 10,000sq.m with more than 500 booths. Exhibits span factory construction and infrastructure, materials, mechanical and electrical systems, energy, automation, HVAC systems, cleanrooms, environmental control, logistics and industrial real estate.

The event comes as the expansion of electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food manufacturing and data centre industries is placing increasingly stringent requirements on factory infrastructure and engineering systems.

According to the organisers, investors, contractors and consultants are looking beyond prices and product specifications when selecting suppliers, placing greater emphasis on technical capabilities, standards and certifications, project experience, delivery schedules and after-sales services.

INTECH Group Chairman Cao Đại Thắng said increasingly sophisticated projects require businesses to consider not only whether individual products meet technical specifications, but also whether technologies and materials are appropriate for actual project conditions and long-term operations.

"The market now offers many new technologies, materials and approaches, so it is essential for investors, general contractors and consultants to have opportunities to directly examine solutions and discuss them with suppliers," Thắng said.

Business matching is a major component of this year's event. On the opening day, 350 one-on-one meetings were arranged between buyers and suppliers to identify technologies for industrial and high-tech projects.

Organisers said purchasing demand registered for the 2026-2027 period exceeds VNĐ1 trillion (US$38.5 million), covering materials, equipment and technical systems for factory investment, construction and operation.

Technical discussions are focusing particularly on cleanrooms, data centres and energy management.

For data centres, especially infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence, increasing power density and heat loads are creating new cooling requirements.

Technologies under discussion include chillers, precision cooling, coolant distribution units and liquid cooling, with attention to energy efficiency, operational stability and infrastructure scalability.

Energy management is another focus, with discussions covering electricity costs and power quality as well as renewable energy, energy storage and data-driven management as manufacturers face pressure to control operating costs while greening production. — BIZHUB/VNA