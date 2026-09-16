FBC ASEAN 2026 puts green manufacturing in focus

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese manufacturers are expanding their presence in global supply chains as FBC ASEAN 2026 brings together a record number of domestic companies alongside international buyers and suppliers seeking new manufacturing partnerships and greener production solutions.

Opening in Hà Nội on September 16, the 10th International Manufacturing Trade Exhibition (EMIDAS Fair) features more than 1,000 booths and is expected to welcome around 30,000 visitors. About 80 per cent of exhibitors are direct manufacturers from Việt Nam, Japan, China and other ASEAN countries, spanning precision engineering, components, automation, robotics, industrial materials and AI-powered smart factory solutions.

The growing domestic presence is particularly visible this year, with more than 500 Vietnamese companies participating, compared with just nine when the event was first held a decade ago.

Amid moves by businesses globally to diversify their supply chains, the exhibition provides a platform for Vietnamese manufacturers to meet international buyers directly and explore new production partnerships.

Trương Thị Chí Bình, vice chairwoman and general secretary of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), said the growth of Vietnamese participation over the past decade reflected significant changes in the domestic manufacturing sector.

"Ten years ago, only nine Vietnamese companies participated, while this year's fair has more than 500 Vietnamese enterprises," Bình told Việt Nam News.

"In just ten years, the number has increased more than 50-fold, which also shows how much the capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises have changed, both in quality and quantity."

According to Bình, the exhibition itself has expanded its international reach over the years.

"Customers no longer come only from Japan or countries in the region, but from all over the world," she said, adding that this year's event is the largest to date, with a more diverse range of visitors.

International manufacturers are also attending the fair to seek potential suppliers. Takayoshi Sakashita from Japan's Kyowa Quality & Technology said it was his first visit to Việt Nam and his first time attending the event.

"Our company specialises in manufacturing cabins for industrial and construction machinery, so I am looking for parts related to cabins," he said.

"The exhibition is much bigger than I expected, and I am surprised by the large number of companies here, so I think I will be able to find suitable suppliers."

Green manufacturing is another major focus of this year's event.

Greentech Hanoi 2026, an international exhibition on green technology networks and sustainable development, is being held concurrently with FBC ASEAN 2026.

Organised by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade under the direction of the municipal People's Committee, the event includes specialised seminars, B2B matching and direct trade connections aimed at facilitating technology transfer and cooperation in green technologies and sustainable development.

A series of industry forums is also being held throughout the exhibition. On September 16, two seminars focused on controlling manufacturing costs and complying with green standards in the global electronics supply chain.

Discussions on September 17 will turn to technological breakthroughs in manufacturing engineering, alongside skills competitions for engineers and students in supporting industries.

The programme on September 18 will feature a drone supply chain connectivity forum, jointly organised by VASI and the Vietnam Low Altitude Economy Alliance.

Discussions are expected to cover the emerging low-altitude economy, the localisation of unmanned aerial vehicle equipment and opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate in the global drone supply chain. — BIZHUB/VNS