International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — State-of-the-art machinery, equipment and cutting-edge technologies in the printing and packaging industry are on display at the 24th Việt Nam International Printing & Packaging Industry Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

The 2026 VietnamPrintPack has brought together 300 leading exhibitors from 13 countries and regions, showcasing advanced printing machinery and digital technologies, packaging and converting equipment, smart labeling, green raw materials and consumables across nearly 800 booths.

Nguyễn Văn Dòng, chairman of the Việt Nam Printing Association, said the exhibition continues to expand in scale, drawing a growing number of international visitors and exhibitors.

This expansion reflects the steady growth of Việt Nam’s industrial sector, which maintains an average annual growth rate of around 10 per cent, Dòng said.

Continuous investment in modern machinery and advanced technologies remains imperative for the sector’s sustainable development, he said.

Average production costs for domestic printing entities remain approximately 15 per cent higher than their FDI counterparts, while nearly 80 per cent of local firms still rely on conventional technology, he said.

The influx of FDI enterprises equipped with robust capital and advanced digital infrastructure has intensified domestic market competition, he said.

The event serves as an indispensable business matching hub, enabling Vietnamese enterprises to easily upgrade manufacturing capabilities, source international equipment, embrace AI and automation, and successfully expand into global markets.

It will feature a number of forums organised by the Việt Nam Printing Association, Việt Nam Packaging Association, Việt Nam Waste Recycling Association, and the Việt Nam Automation Association, providing insights on market developments and technological progress.

The expo, jointly organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co Ltd will run at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre until Saturday. — VNS