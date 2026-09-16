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Two new power projects to add 400 MW to Quảng Trị's wind power capacity

September 16, 2026 - 16:08
In the list of wind power projects included in the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Quảng Trị has 30 projects with a combined capacity of 2,609 MW incorporated into the plan, bringing the total number of planned wind power projects in the province to 77.

 

Two new wind power projects add 400 MW to Quảng Trị's capacity, with investment topping VNĐ15 trillion. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — Two new wind power projects with a combined capacity of 400 MW and total investment of more than VNĐ15 trillion (US$571 million) have received in-principle approval from the Quảng Trị provincial People’s Committee, with one scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2028 and the other no later than 2029.

The Cẩm Lộ Wind Power Plant, invested by Xuân Cầu Holdings JSC, has a capacity of 200 MW and total investment of VNĐ6.5 trillion. Located in Hiếu Giang and Cồn Tiến communes, the project is expected to begin commercial operation in the second quarter of 2028.

The other project, the Phúc Lộc Thọ Wind Power Plant, is a 200 MW nearshore wind farm with estimated annual output of more than 515 GWh. Covering about 69 ha, including 55 ha of water surface within six nautical miles of the coast, the project has estimated investment of over VNĐ8.5 trillion and is scheduled for commercial operation no later than 2029.

The investor for the Phúc Lộc Thọ project will be selected through bidding in accordance with regulations. The consortium of Đồng Tâm Group JSC and Qair International is currently interested in the project.

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Quảng Trị has been allocated a total wind power capacity of 4,614 MW through 2030. In the list of wind power projects included in the revised Power Development Plan VIII, Quảng Trị has 30 projects with a combined capacity of 2,609 MW incorporated into the plan, bringing the total number of planned wind power projects in the province to 77.

To date, the provincial People’s Committee has approved investment policies for 12 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 979 MW, while another 14 projects totalling 1,203 MW are undergoing appraisal. — VNA/VNS

Quang Tri wind power plant

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