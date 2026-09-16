Việt Nam seeks Chinese investment in energy, infrastructure and technology

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is seeking to deepen cooperation with major Chinese companies in technology, energy and infrastructure as the country aims to promote digital transformation, clean energy and transport connectivity, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc said on September 16.

Deputy PM Túc is speaking while meetings in Nanning with senior executives from Huawei, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) during his visit to attend the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

Meeting Huawei's Vice President for the Asia - Pacific and CEO of Southeast Asia Will Wang, the Deputy PM welcomed the company's contribution to the development of digital infrastructure and human resources in Việt Nam.

He called on Huawei to enhance cooperation in Việt Nam's priority sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation telecommunications, computing, data centres and green energy while moving beyond supplying products and equipment towards joint research and development and the creation of technology products and solutions with Vietnamese partners.

In response, Wang said Huawei sees strong potential for further cooperation in Việt Nam and is ready to support the country's digital economy, green transition and high-tech workforce development. The company proposed cooperation to be expanded further in green energy, energy storage and AI applications.

At the meeting, Deputy PM stressed that Viêt Nam considers science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and AI important drivers of economic growth.

He urged Huawei to work with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to identify specific projects, including pilot projects with potential for wider application, and to strengthen training in AI, digital technologies and green technology as well as cooperation in clean energy to support sustainable growth.

At the meeting with CCCC Deputy General Manager Yang Yisheng, Deputy PM Túc said Việt Nam was accelerating infrastructure development and welcomed Chinese companies with appropriate capabilities, experience and technology to expand cooperation and investment.

Việt Nam is implementing a number major projects in roads, railways, urban rail, aviation, seaports and other infrastructure, he said.

Deputy PM Túc encouraged CCCC to study Việt Nam's infrastructure and seaport plans and identify suitable investment opportunities. He also welcomed the group's interest in railway projects and called for close coordination with Vietnamese authorities to advance proposals.

CCCC said Việt Nam was an important market for the group and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure, logistics, seaports, green energy and large-scale infrastructure projects.

The company proposed taking part in railway connectivity projects, including the Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phòng, as well as port and logistics development, green energy and road and waterway projects.

At a separate meeting with CEEC Deputy General Manager Zhang Deliang, Deputy PM Túc welcomed the company's continued investment and cooperation in energy in Việt Nam as the country is hastening energy infrastructure, renewable energy and green transition.

CEEC said it plans to expand cooperation in renewable energy, gas-fired power and new energy projects and is prepared to mobilise capital, technology and expertise for projects aligned with Việt Nam's energy development plans.

The company also expressed interest in railway projects linking Việt Nam and China, including Lào Cai-Hà Nội-Hải Phìng, Đồng Đăng-Hà Nội and Móng Cái-Hạ Long-Hải Phòng.

Deputy PM Túc said Việt Nam has substantial demand for energy to support economic growth and is promoting renewable and new energy sources, including wind, solar and offshore wind power. He asked CEEC to study and propose specific cooperation models.

The Deputy PM also encouraged CEEC to study solutions for expanding electricity generation and transmission capacity, including energy-storage technologies.

Việt Nam is accelerating the development of railway connections with China, Deputy PM Túc said, asking CEEC to work with the relevant Vietnamese ministries to explore opportunities to participate in the railway projects. — VNS