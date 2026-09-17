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Bắc Ninh promotes agricultural products through livestream

September 17, 2026 - 16:35
A highlight of the event was the direct engagement of producers who introduced their products, shared information about production processes and quality standards, provided guidance on product identification, and engaged with consumers through online sales.

 

Delegates share information during the livestream programme. — VNA/VNS Photo 

BẮC NINH  — The Bắc Ninh Farmers’ Union on Wednesday organised a livestream session themed “Flavours of Bắc Ninh Agricultural Products-Aspiration to Reach Further” to promote and connect the sale of more than 300 agricultural and One Commune One Product (OCOP) products from Bắc Ninh and other localities on digital platforms.

The programme attracted the participation of representatives from the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and farmers’ unions from Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Sơn La and Thái Nguyên, as well as numerous local farmers and union members.

A highlight of the event was the direct engagement of producers who introduced their products, shared information about production processes and quality standards, provided guidance on product identification, and engaged with consumers through online sales.

Broadcast across multiple digital platforms, the programme opened an additional channel for cooperatives, households and businesses to promote and sell their products.

More than 300 products from Bắc Ninh, Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, Sơn La, Thái Nguyên and Phú Thọ were showcased, ranging from traditional foods, agricultural products and medicinal herbs to natural products, OCOP goods, handicrafts and craft village products.

They were introduced with information on standards such as VietGAP and organic production, as well as traceability, production areas and producers. The livestream format enabled consumers to interact directly with sellers, learn about product origins and quality, and place orders.

Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, Chairman of the Bac Ninh Farmers’ Union, said farmers are increasingly adopting modern production and business methods, applying science and technology, and embracing digital transformation.

He added that the union will continue supporting farmers in improving product quality, building brands, standardising packaging and labels, enhancing traceability and adopting online sales methods, thereby helping promote digital transformation in production and business, expand markets, increase product value and raise farmers’ incomes. — VNA/VNS Photo

Bac Ninh agricultural products livestream

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