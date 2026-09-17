Khánh Hòa approves industrial projects with investment of VNĐ10.8 trillion

KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central province of Khánh Hòa on Wednesday announced investment approval decisions and investment registration certificates for five projects worth nearly VNĐ10.82 trillion (US$415.96 million), including three industrial park infrastructure projects and two foreign-invested ones.

The decisions were presented at a ceremony organised by the provincial Economic and Industrial Zones Authority.

The three industrial infrastructure projects are expected to help expand the province’s industrial space and improve its capacity to attract large-scale, high-tech investments.

The Văn Lương Industrial Park infrastructure project, invested in by Khánh Hòa a Industrial Investment Development Co Ltd, will cover more than 191.6ha in Vạn Ninh Commune, with investment capital of over VNĐ2.61 trillion.

The Ninh Diêm 2 Industrial Park infrastructure project will cover 209.49ha in Đông Ninh Hòa Ward and Bắc Ninh Hòa Commune. It has a total investment of more than VNĐ2.73 trillion and will be developed by a consortium of Hoàn Cầu Ninh Long JSC and Hoàn Cầu Long An.

Meanwhile, the Ninh Diêm 3 Industrial Park infrastructure project, developed by Hoàn Cầu Ninh Long JSC, will span more than 288.8ha, with investment capital of nearly VNĐ3.02 trillion, excluding approximately VNĐ628.6 billion in compensation, support and resettlement costs. According to head of the provincial Economic and Industrial Zones Authority Trần Minh Chiến, the three projects are expected to create jobs for approximately 27,700 workers and specialists.

They will also help develop more integrated production infrastructure in the Vân Phong Economic Zone, improving its capacity to accommodate large-scale, high-tech projects with high added value, he said.

The authority also granted investment approval to the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant, invested by BangShi (BVI) Co in the Du Long Industrial Park, Thuận Bắc Commune.

The project will use 3.29ha of land and have investment capital of nearly VNĐ608.8 billion. The plant is designed to produce approximately 10.8 million sq.m of fabric, equivalent to 2,400 tonnes of products, annually. It is expected to contribute to the development of the textile and garment value chain and supporting industries.

The Egonport Technology Pte Ltd rental factory project, developed by Yushu Investment Development Co in the Phước Nam Industrial Park, has received its second adjustment.

The adjustment adds 6.5ha of land and $30 million in investment capital, bringing the project’s total area to more than 31.46ha and its total investment to $72 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trần Hòa Nam said the projects would help strengthen the province’s industrial ecosystem and create new momentum for the development of the Vân Phong Economic Zone and industrial parks in the locality.

He urged investors to ensure that projects are implemented on schedule and in compliance with regulations, while paying attention to construction quality, land-use efficiency, environmental protection, labour safety and workers’ rights.

The provincial authorities pledged to continue supporting investors and businesses and help resolve difficulties during project implementation. —VNA/VNS Photo