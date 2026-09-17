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Connecting manufacturers across borders

September 17, 2026 - 18:01
The 10th International Manufacturing Trade Exhibition in Hà Nội connects companies from Việt Nam, Japan, China and the ASEAN bloc with potential buyers, suppliers and technology partners, creating new opportunities for business matching and regional supply chain links.

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Economy

Northern industry-trade fair 2026 opens in Bắc Ninh

The fair features more than 222 booths with over 200 participating organisations and businesses, showcasing and introducing industrial and trade products from provinces and cities in the region, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, typical rural industrial products, traditional craft village products, signature products of businesses, as well as regional trade, tourism and food products.

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