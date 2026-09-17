Connecting manufacturers across borders

The 10th International Manufacturing Trade Exhibition in Hà Nội connects companies from Việt Nam, Japan, China and the ASEAN bloc with potential buyers, suppliers and technology partners, creating new opportunities for business matching and regional supply chain links.
A highlight of the event was the direct engagement of producers who introduced their products, shared information about production processes and quality standards, provided guidance on product identification, and engaged with consumers through online sales.
The fair features more than 222 booths with over 200 participating organisations and businesses, showcasing and introducing industrial and trade products from provinces and cities in the region, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, typical rural industrial products, traditional craft village products, signature products of businesses, as well as regional trade, tourism and food products.
DATC will support the restructuring of State-owned enterprises and other economic sectors through the receipt, purchase and processing of debts and assets as directed by the Government and Prime Minister.
Exports reached $49.3 billion in the first eight months of the year, up 7 per cent from a year earlier, leaving the sector with about $24.9 billion to achieve in the remaining four months, or an average of $6.23 billion a month.
With some retail shares already recording substantial gains, earnings growth and valuation levels are among the factors expected to influence the sector's attractiveness during the remainder of the year.