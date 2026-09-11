Vietnamese PM’s working trip significant for BRICS, bilateral cooperation: Indian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s attendance at the 18th BRICS Summit and his bilateral engagements in India from September 12-13 will provide an opportunity for leaders of the two nations to review the current situation and put forth a vision and orientations for agencies to deepen the Việt Nam–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, said Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering W. Sherpa.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter before the trip, Sherpa said India considers Việt Nam an important part of its “Act East” policy and the broader Indo-Pacific vision.

According to the Ambassador, Việt Nam is a crucial member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). For India, Việt Nam is an extremely important partner, especially on the multilateral stage. Like India, Việt Nam believes in multilateralism and is a highly responsible member of the United Nations. When values converge and the rule of law is upheld, cooperation naturally follows. Therefore, within frameworks such as BRICS, it is very important for the two sides to join and reach consensus. The two countries share similar strategic visions, making Việt Nam–India multilateral cooperation, and Việt Nam’s BRICS participation, important.

India will host the summit for the fourth time. Nearly 30 heads of state and government, plus leaders of international bodies, will attend. The theme is “Building for Resilient, Innovative, Cooperation and Sustainability”. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi places particular emphasis on a people-centric approach to this theme, which Sherpa said aligns closely with Việt Nam's.

Việt Nam has ample scope to contribute across the four pillars of innovation, cooperation, sustainability and resilience. Those pillars matter to Việt Nam’s 2045 development vision. For India, including its “Viksit Bharat@2047” goal of a developed India by 2047, Sherpa said Việt Nam can make substantial contributions to this cooperation mechanism and model.

According to the diplomat, this year is particularly significant as it marks the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The two nations also elevated the ties to an “Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to India in May 2026.

PM Hưng’s visit comes just around four months after General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit. Next year, the two countries will celebrate the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In his view, Việt Nam’s 2045 Vision and India’s “Viksit Bharat@2047” vision share a people-centred core.

Việt Nam and India have a civilisational partnership bridged by Buddhism. But in modern context, they are connected across many more areas. Under the 2045 Vision and Viksit Bharat@2047, they will foster cooperation not only in traditional areas such as national defence-security and culture but also in emerging fields such as innovation, artificial intelligence and science–technology.

These are the fields of the future as both countries have young, ambitious populations with strong entrepreneurial drive. Sherpa said the bilateral partnership as Indian PM noted during General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit, has entered a golden era of cooperation.

Sherpa cited numerous discussions with Vietnamese partners in both the public and private sectors. Progress is visible in energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Last month, the two sides authorised exports of Indian grapes to Việt Nam and Vietnamese durians to India. The Indian side is processing procedures for pomegranates, pomelos and other products.

The relationship still needs to go further, which is why a parallel approach is being pursued, he said.

First, at the government level, India is working to ensure joint working groups of officials and policymakers deliver concrete, practical outcomes. He hoped that a meeting of the Joint Sub-Commission for Trade will be held in Việt Nam soon.

Second, he urged both sides to sharpen focus on trade. Ultimately, the India-Việt Nam relationship rests on shared values, trust and mutual respect, but those must translate into concrete, tangible results. And in trade, there is enormous potential to do so.

The Ambassador also congratulated Việt Nam on being honoured to host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week for the third time.

Việt Nam has joined numerous free trade agreements, strongly supports economic integration and is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. APEC 2027 will be a powerful springboard for Việt Nam to further cement its global standing.

With many leaders expected to attend the event, Ambassdor Sherpa said this is a golden opportunity for Việt Nam to lead discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing economic challenges. India stands ready to support Việt Nam to the best of its ability in successfully hosting the event next year, he said. — VNA/VNS