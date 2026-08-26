SIGEP World 2027 to connect Italian, Vietnamese foodservice businesses

The event will give Việt Nam’s business community and foodservice professionals an opportunity to explore the latest international market trends and learn more about SIGEP World 2027 – The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence.

The seminar will run from 10:30am to 12:30pm at RuNam d’Or, 3 Công Xã Paris Street, Sài Gòn Ward, Hồ Chí Minh City, bringing together representatives from the Italian Trade Agency, IEG and industry experts.

Speakers will provide an overview of the development of the foodservice sector and opportunities for cooperation between Việt Nam and Italy. Discussions will cover Italian food and beverage exports to Việt Nam, the role of the Italian Trade Agency and ongoing initiatives supporting Italy’s F&B sector.

The seminar will also examine Việt Nam’s market and consumer trends, as well as practical experience with Italian machinery and technologies in areas including gelato, pastry, coffee, bakery and pizza. The discussions are expected to provide businesses with insights into market developments and growing demand for innovative products, technologies and solutions.

A key highlight will be the introduction of SIGEP World 2027, organised by the Italian Exhibition Group. The event will take place from January 23 to 27, 2027, at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy.

SIGEP World 2027 will bring together international brands, manufacturers, suppliers, industry professionals and specialised buyers, serving as a global meeting point for the foodservice community.

Beyond its core sectors, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of products and solutions, including equipment and kitchen materials; ingredients and semi-finished goods; frozen and ready-made products; packaging solutions and machinery; and furniture, furnishings and digital services.

Through exhibitions, business meetings and professional exchanges, SIGEP World will enable participants to discover innovations, share expertise, build business relationships and explore new opportunities across the foodservice value chain.

Through “SIGEP MEETS THE WORLD – CHAPTER VIETNAM”, SIGEP World is strengthening its connections with the Vietnamese business community, helping expand international networks, promote trade and create new opportunities for cooperation with global partners./.