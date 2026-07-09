VAS survey shows high parent satisfaction and strong confidence in school quality

With nearly 8,000 students across six campuses, VAS has conducted comprehensive parent satisfaction surveys twice a year for many years. The surveys provide timely insights into parents' experiences while enabling the school to continuously improve its educational programmes and services.

The survey measures five key indicators over time: student happiness and wellbeing, parent satisfaction, parents' overall perception of the school, the extent to which VAS meets or exceeds expectations, and the Net Promoter Score (NPS), an internationally recognised metric that measures customers' willingness to recommend a brand to others. Widely used by leading organisations worldwide, NPS is regarded as one of the strongest indicators of trust and long-term loyalty.

The survey follows a rigorous methodology supported by established research practices and a secure data management system. All responses remain strictly confidential, ensuring the findings provide an objective and reliable assessment of the quality of education and services across the VAS system.

A proven measure of trust and educational quality

The May 2026 survey found that 96 per cent of VAS parents were satisfied with the school's overall quality, with consistently high satisfaction levels across all age groups. Meanwhile, 41 per cent of parents said VAS had either "exceeded" or "far exceeded" their original expectations.

Notably, this figure has nearly doubled since 2024, rising from 23 per cent to 41 per cent, reflecting the growing value families believe VAS brings to their children's education and development.

Student happiness remained at 90 per cent, reinforcing the school's commitment to supporting both academic achievement and emotional wellbeing. Parents whose children had studied at VAS for one to four years, and especially those enrolled for more than four years, reported even higher satisfaction than families who had joined within the previous year, suggesting that confidence in the school continues to grow over time.

VAS also achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 51.41, with nearly 60 per cent of parents classified as Promoters, meaning they would actively recommend VAS to relatives and friends.

According to widely recognised international benchmarks, an NPS above 50 is considered excellent and reflects exceptional customer loyalty and trust.

This performance is particularly significant when compared with the average NPS of 42 for the education sector in 2025, which matched the cross-industry average reported in Survicate's 2025 Global Benchmark Report.

These results carry particular significance in education, where families typically assess schools over many years rather than through short-term experiences. Parents generally recommend a school only after developing confidence through sustained first-hand experience.

The finding that six in 10 VAS parents are willing to recommend the school is therefore more than a measure of satisfaction. It reflects parents' confidence in the school's educational quality and the long-term value they believe it provides.

A data-driven approach to educational excellence

For more than 22 years, VAS has remained committed to providing an educational experience that goes beyond families' expectations.

The school's long-standing practice of measuring parent satisfaction, student happiness and Net Promoter Score reflects its commitment to continuous improvement through evidence-based decision-making and stakeholder feedback.

This approach has enabled VAS to maintain consistently high satisfaction levels while steadily improving key performance indicators over time.

Alongside its recognised academic quality, VAS has become the long-term choice of more than 5,000 families, including over 2,000 with between two and six children currently enrolled.

Increasingly, VAS alumni are choosing to enrol their own children at the school, creating the first generation of multi-generational VAS families.

This reflects not only enduring educational quality but also lasting trust across generations, a distinction shared by relatively few international schools in Việt Nam.

Learn more about VAS' three Cambridge international learning pathways and the school's final July admissions offers here.