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One ticket, many experiences at Đà Nẵng’s Bà Nà Hills

July 02, 2026 - 15:09
Some tickets simply provide entry to an attraction, while others cover a single activity or performance. A Bà Nà Hills cable car ticket, however, offers access to a wide range of experiences, taking visitors on a journey to the mountain resort known as the "stairway to fairyland".
The Moon Castle features Gothic-inspired architecture on a monumental scale

Ticket prices range from VND800,000 to VND1 million, with discounted rates of VND550,000 to VND650,000 available for Đà Nẵng residents. A single ticket provides access to many of Bà Nà Hills' signature attractions, from scenic landscapes and landmark architecture to year-round festivals, live performances, entertainment venues and diverse dining options.

The journey begins with the cable car

Unlike many theme parks, where the journey to the entrance is simply a means of getting there, the cable car ride at Bà Nà Hills is considered one of the destination's highlights. As the cabin departs the station, visitors are treated to panoramic views of ancient forests, mountain ranges, waterfalls and drifting clouds, offering a memorable introduction to the hilltop resort.


As the cable car ascends, the air becomes cooler, while the city below gradually disappears from view. Ahead lies a landscape of mountains, forests and open skies, creating a striking contrast with the urban scenery below.

With a single ticket, visitors can explore many of the architectural landmarks that have made Bà Nà Hills a popular destination. The Golden Bridge, supported by two giant stone hands, has become an international icon. Nearby, the French Village recreates the atmosphere of a European town, while the Gothic-inspired Moon Castle, the Sun God Waterfall with its 43 bronze statues, and Solar Eclipse Square each present distinctive architectural styles and settings.

Each attraction offers its own character and serves as a popular backdrop for photography. The summit is also home to colourful gardens that change with the seasons. During the summer months, blooming sunflower fields add another highlight to the mountain landscape, creating additional opportunities for visitors to capture memorable images.

A festival of the arts

Bà Nà Hills is often described as a "land of festivals", with live performances taking place throughout the day across multiple venues. Shows such as Pizza Time, featuring dough-tossing performances, along with Malambo, Solar Warrior and Love in the Sky, as well as a range of street performances, contribute to a lively atmosphere for visitors throughout the day.

Sun Parade is a vibrant procession featuring international performers in colourful festival costumes.

One of the highlights is the Sun Fest Parade, a large-scale performance inspired by the story of four magical realms, combining music, colourful costumes and choreographed performances.

Another featured production is After Glow, a cabaret-style show staged exclusively at Bà Nà Hills. The performance runs three times daily at 1:30pm, 3:30pm and 6:30pm, bringing together music, lighting and choreography set against the mountain landscape.

All performances are included in the price of the Bà Nà Hills cable car ticket.

Complimentary craft beer or French pastries

The cable car ticket also includes a complimentary food and beverage option. Visitors may choose between a tour of the Sun Kraft Beer brewery with a 0.5-litre glass of beer, or a selection of pastries from the Eric Kayser bakery, which has recently opened at Bà Nà Hills.

Visitors at Bà Nà Hills can enjoy a complimentary glass of Sun Kraft Beer and participate in the Beer King Hunt activity

Sun Kraft Beer is a signature craft product brewed to European standards and has received recognition at international competitions. Visitors can enjoy a glass while watching performances or taking part in the Beer King Hunt activity.

Alternatively, guests may choose pastries such as croissants, pain au chocolat or raisin Danish. Additional items from the Eric Kayser bakery are available at extra cost.

A wide range of entertainment

The cable car ticket also provides access to a wide range of entertainment suitable for visitors of all ages. Fantasy Park, Vietnam’s largest indoor amusement park, offers a variety of games and attractions, from thrill rides to family-friendly activities. Some experiences, such as the slide and indoor climbing wall, require an additional fee, while most attractions are included in the ticket price.

The Free Fall Tower is among the popular attractions at Fantasy Park

The European Fair area features carnival-style games such as the Magical Flying Swing, Bumper Cars and Hop Dance. Meanwhile, the Eye in the Sky and Moon Crossing theatres inside the Moon Castle offer immersive cinematic experiences with advanced visual effects.

With a single ticket, visitors can explore a wide range of attractions and entertainment throughout Bà Nà Hills.

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